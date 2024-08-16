Stephen Wissmann : Meet Jana Duggar’s Surprise, New Husband

Has Stephen Wissmann become Jana Duggar’s husband? Did the couple really tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in their native Arkansas?

We’ve got all the answers to the latest questions surrounding the eldest Duggar daughter and her love life!

For years now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Stephen Wissmann is Jana Duggar’s secret boyfriend.

Jana Duggar talks to producers during her time on Counting On. (TLC)

And we can now confirm that Jana and Stephen got married in front of 500 guests in Prairie Grove, Arkansas on August 15!

News of the nuptials follows months of rumors and years of speculation as to when these two would tie the knot.

The first reports that Stephen and Jana were courting arrived back in 2021.

At the time, it was rumored that the couple was moving very quickly.

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana Duggar’s Whirlwind Romance With Husband Stephen Wissmann

In fact, insiders claimed that Jana and Stephen had already set a wedding date.

Some even went so far as to claim that Jana and Stephen were secretly married!

Needless to say, that turned out not to be the case.

And shortly thereafter, it was widely reported that the couple had broken up.

Jana Duggar sits for an interview during her time on TLC. (TLC)

Insiders offered conflicting explanations for Jana and Stephen’s split, but everyone seemed to agree that the two had gone their separate ways.

Now, however, it looks as though these fundamentalist lovebirds may have decided to give their relationship a second chance.

Are Jana and Stephen Secretly Engaged?

The rumor mill kicked into high gear when Jana posted an Instagram photo in which she appeared to be sporting an engagement ring.

Jana Duggar finds something funny in this photo. (TLC)

Rumors about Jana getting married used to crop up every few months or so.

And obviously, most of them turned out to be bogus.

But on that occasion, fans have spotted what they believe to be photographic evidence of an engagement. And they were right!

Jana Duggar appears on one of her family’s TLC reality shows. (Image Credit: TLC)

Not only were these people correct in their belief that Jana was engaged, they figured out that Stephen was the mystery man who would soon be walking her down the aisle.

Who Is Stephen Wissman?

Stephen, as you may recall, is a commercial pilot and longtime friend of the Duggars’.

Not surprisingly, he met the family through church.

Jana Duggar smiles at the camera during a camping trip. (YouTube)

And while he and Jana broke up over a year ago, Stephen reportedly remained close with Jim Bob and company.

In fact, Stephen’s sister Hannah Wissman is now married to Jeremiah Duggar, one of Jana’s many younger brothers.

So we know that the Wissman family has earned Jim Bob’s seal of approval, which is no easy feat.

Jana Duggar appears on her family’s second TLC reality show, Counting On. (TLC)

So when a new round of engagement rumors cropped up, Stephen quickly emerged as the most likely candidate.

But we’d been burned by Jana wedding rumors enough times in the past.

So at first, we were reluctant to jump on the bandwagon. But now, we know that Jana has found her happily ever after.

We couldn’t be happier for her. And some positive Duggar news is a refreshing change of pace following years of family scandals!

Hey, Jana might even score herself another reality show from all of this! Anyway! Congrats to the happy couple!