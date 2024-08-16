Christina Aguilera: Did She Use Ozempic to Lose Weight?

Has Christina Aguilera used Ozempic?

After decades of vicious commentary about her body and about her weight, Christina Aguilera is flaunting some impressive weight loss.

Unfortunately, rumors are circulating about the controversial use of medications like Ozempic. Is that Aguilera’s secret?

The singer herself is eager to dismiss the entire conversation.

Christina Aguilera poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Did Christina Aguilera lose weight with Ozempic?

In early 2024, Christina Aguilera displayed a remarkably slender figure. After so many years of people making vile comments about her body, even her most hateful critics had to hand it to her.

In May, she showed off her toned by while playing a concert in Mexico.

Naturally, as is so often the case these days, rumors that she’d used a diabetes drug for luxury weight loss began to circulate. Is Christina Aguilera an Ozempic girly?

Christina Aguilera arrives at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Like other famous people facing false accusations of taking Ozempic, Christina Aguilera is putting the rumor to rest. Mostly.

In a Glamour interview that came out on Thursday, August 15, the famous singer brushed off hurtful accusations.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f–k about your opinion,” Aguilera affirmed. “I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

Christina Aguilera attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Being a mom really gave Christina Aguilera perspective

Having risen to fame in an extremely toxic time in our culture — perhaps the most body-negative time in our history — Aguilera doesn’t want her children to experience that. 16-year-old Max and 10-year-old Summer deserve better than the mindset that held their mother hostage for years.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she expressed. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”

Christina Aguilera admitted that feeling obsessed with her weight and body dominated her thoughts for a long time.

Christina Aguilera attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aguilera recalled: “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’”

It wasn’t just fans, she noted, adding: “Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

With all of this in mind, we see the damage that our culture’s fixation on weight — and entitlement towards the bodies of celebrities — has done.

Christina Aguilera performs as Christina Aguilera Headlines Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Pride Live + Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center)

How did she lose weight?

However, technically, Christina Aguilera doesn’t seem to be directly denying the use of anything like Ozempic or Mounjaro. The use of these life-saving diabetes medications for rich people’s luxury weight loss is deeply controversial.

Over the years, Christina Aguilera has spoken about her weight loss strategy. Her focus has been “clean eating” and avoiding high-sugar snacks.

Additionally, she focuses upon cardio workouts and strength training. While it’s always possible that she has used some sort of medical weight loss strategy, it’s entirely possible that diet and exercise has done the trick. As always, the key to weight loss is a combination of money and genetics.