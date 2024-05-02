Maddy Baloy, Beloved TikTok Personality, Dead at 26

Very sad news today out of the social media universe:

Maddy Baloy, a TikTok user who chronicled her journey with terminal cancer over the past several months, has passed away.

She was 26 years old.

May Maddy Baloy rest in peace. The 26-year old was an inspiration to us all. (TikTok)

“Madison passed away peacefully last night,” the star’s fiancé Louis Risher told People Magazine in a statement on Thursday, May 2, adding that she was “surrounded with love” at the time of her death and telling this outlet:

“She is so special. I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed.”

Baloy started experiencing stomach issues in the summer of 2022 and then spent more than a year changing her diet in hopes of solving the discomfort.

In early 2023, however, she repeatedly vomited blood and began experiencing sensory problems.

After visiting a doctor and having numerous tests ran, Baloy was later diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer — and given five years at the most to live.

“What I thought was a simple visit to urgent care to be seen for a common stomach bug turned into the most devastating ruin of my life in relation to health, spirit, and finances,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page last year.

This was shortly after Baloy learned of her illness.

“Since my cancer diagnosis a few days ago, I have already undergone two surgeries and am now facing chemotherapy and will require future surgeries in the near future,” she added back then.

From there, Baloy joined TikTok because she felt “alone and isolated” following her diagnosis, using the VERY popular platform to document all she was going through at the time.

In one of her most widely-viewed pieces of footage, Baloy named 19 of her 20 bucket list items… ranging from getting a tattoo with her grandma and having a “beautiful wedding” to meeting chef Gordon Ramsay, who did eventually get together with in February 2024.

As you can see above, Baloy also joined actor Taylor Lautner and his wife just over two months ago on an episode of their podcast.

“My heart is bursting at the number of people who have reached out to me asking to help in anyway possible,” wrote Baloy on her GoFundMe account.

“As I now require around-the-clock care, Louis and I are now unable to work and finances will be extremely tight. Any amount donated will be a blessing. If you can’t help financially, a prayer is perfect.

“Please continue cheering for my tiny family of myself, Louis, and our weenie, Binks. I have no idea what the future holds but because of YOU, I have an amazing support system and I’m ready to fight.”

Maddy Baloy is survived by Risher; her mom Carissa Talmege; and her stepfather Lucky Talmege.