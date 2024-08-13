'RHONY' Trailer Teases Secret Pregnancy, Ugly Rumors, & New Housewives for S15

There’s a RHONY trailer for Season 15 and suddenly the day is looking up. The whole year is looking up.

In Season 14, The Real Housewives of New York City unveiled a fresh new cast. We were all nervous about the reboot — until the new cast stunned existing fans and brought in new ones.

The new RHONY cast brought the drama, from season villain Erin Lichy to

Season 15 is bringing more drama, more cute moments, more Jenna Lyons, newcomer Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

Returning RHONY cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield pose alongside Season 15 newcomer Racquel Chevremont. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The ‘RHONY’ Season 15 trailer is HERE!

On Tuesday, August 13, Bravo (finally!) dropped the long-anticipated trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15.

Season 14 was untested. Now, we know what we’re in for with Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, and Sai De Silva. Those Housewives joined for the RHONY reboot in 2022.

Now they’re all back for Season 15, alongside their new cast members.

Joining for RHONY Season 15, Racquel Chevremont appears in the first trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Meet new ‘RHONY’ Housewife Racquel Chevremont

In June, Bravo announced Racquel Chevremont’s casting for RHONY Season 15.

She worked as a model for years. Now, she is an art curator.

The trailer shows her having a lot of laughs, but that doesn’t mean that Season 15 will be all smiles for her. Fun fact: she is the second openly LGBTQ+ member of the cast. The first is Jenna Lyons (whose tensions with Brynn don’t quite count … yet)

Famed fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff joins as a Friend of the Housewives, appearing in the RHONY Season 15 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Rebecca Minkoff also joins the cast as a ‘Friend’

We reported on Minkoff’s casting to RHONY back in April. If you recognize her name, well, you should.

She is an already famous fashion designer. Technically, she’s a “Friend” of teh Housewives for Season 15 … yet she’s in a lot of the trailer.

Among other things, we see her dodging a Scientology question … and seemingly asking fellow Housewives to do the same if someone asks about her affiliation.

Brynn Whitfield and Racquel Chevremont laugh with delight during the RHONY Season 15 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Who’s pregnant?

As is almost always the case with Real Housewives trailers, RHONY is showing us a lot of moments out of context. One seems to involve a pregnancy.

We see Jessel Taank (oh how we have missed her) talking about someone having “had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by some other guy.”

“You f–king told her,” a furious Minkoff accuses later in the trailer. “What did you say?” (Obviously, we have no idea if the context of one scene has anything to do with the other)

The RHONY Season 15 trailer in all of its glory.

Oh no, what’s Erin Lichy up to now?

Erin “Stop The Steal” Lichy seems to be defending herself again, insisting: I didn’t say she was poor, it’s insane.”

Meanwhile, we see Chevremont declare: “This is f–ked up, you need to talk to Erin!”

Brynn Whitfield also seems to confront Erin Lichy for, allegedly, spreading a rumor about her having “sucked a d–k to get a job.”

Rebecca Minkoff and Jenna Lyons on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The girls are fighting!

Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan seem to have the most conflict in the RHONY trailer, with Ubah taunting Brynn to “go google my name.” She’s implying that she’s above some conflict or another, one assumes.

Brynn’s clapback of “You’re delusional! You model for Dress Barn!” helps to set the tone for the new season.

We’re so excited to watch Season 15 unfold. We’re a little worried that Jessel and her (ridiculous) husband are using Beyonce’s name and Elon Musk’s in the same breath. Only one of those is an inspirational success story, and she’s not the one having a midlife crisis and making it the entire world’s problem.