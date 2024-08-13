Kylie Jenner Delves Into Postpartum Depression After Welcoming 2 Kids

Kylie Jenner is getting honest about something very personal and extremely painful.
In a new interview with British Vogue, the 26-year old delved into the details behind a period of postpartum depression that lasted about a year after the births of her daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again,” Jenner explained to the outlet.
“And [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard.”
Millions of women know exactly what Jenner is talking about here.
The reality star said the symptoms hit her harder the second time, giving Jenner “major baby blues.”
She expounded as follows:
“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically].”
Jenner admitted she would occasionally be “on the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’”
Indeed, Kylie struggled to come up with a name for her second child after he entered the world.
“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him,” she told Vogue. “He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”
Jenner now says her son was named Knight for a bit.
Jenner and Scott welcomed their son in February 2022 and initially named him Wolf Jacques. She later shared on her Instagram Story that March that her second child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore.”
The Kardashians star later confirmed her son’s new name for the first time in January 2023 in the caption of her Instagram post that simply read “AIRE.”
Kylie, who’s been more open than ever about the hate she receives online, concluded that she’s thrilled with parenthood.
“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day,” she said in this feature.
“I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.
“I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”