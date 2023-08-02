Erin Lichy Exposed Donating to Trump After 2020 Election, Claims She's No Election-Denier

On this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City, Jenna Lyons tried to sneak out of Erin Lichy’s home.

After some recent revelations, a lot of fans are feeling the same way about the Hamptons host.

It seems that Erin is, or was, a Trump fan. So much so that she made multiple donations after he lost the 2020 election.

Housewives fans are asking if Erin is an election denier. She says that she’s not, but that doesn’t explain that “Stop The Steal” money.

Erin Lichy speaks to the confessional camera during the RHONY 14 season premiere. (Bravo)

Recently, multiple users of social media including a viral TikTok post pointed out Erin Lichy’s alarming and topical political donations.

The post broke containment and circulated widely on Twitter.

Did Erin Lichy donate to disgraced former president Donald Trump’s ironically titled “Stop the Steal” campaign … and thus help to fund the horrific attack on our nation’s capitol on January 6, 2021?

Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress held January 6, 2021, to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Getty)

If you search the Federal Election Commission database, you can see donations in the wake of the 2020 election.

Erin Lichy donated four times to WinRed, which is the Republican fundraising PAC. She specifically made these four donations after the election.

It fell to Erin Lichy to play host in her redone 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Hamptons abode for her RHONY 14 castmates. (Bravo)

And she made them at a time when Trump was already pushing lies — claims that the election was fraudulent, or “stolen” from him.

This of course led to his “Stop The Steal” campaign, which ironically pushed to steal the election from American voters.

Eventually, it led to an attempt to do that by force of arms. A mob of violent Trump supporters attacked our nation’s capitol. The deadly insurrection threatened American democracy — and could have been even worse. Their intentions were so much worse.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Getty)

To be clear, no one is accusing Erin of personally financing a death squad that aimed to execute Nancy Pelosi or Mike Pence.

But she made $100 donations on November 5 and November 6 to WinRed.

And on November 7 and November 9, after everyone save Trump’s camp had called the race for Biden, she earmarked her $100 donations for the “Trump Make America Great Again Committee.”

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Getty)

On Monday, after a slew of Instagram comments under her posts and tweets about her, Erin released a statement.

“Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me,” she began.

Erin wrote: “I’d like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further.”

Walking the streets of New York, RHONY 14 star Erin Lichy has scarcely begun to introduce herself on her debut episode. (Bravo)

“I do not deny the election,” Erin claimed, “and have never supported stop the steal.”

She affirmed: “I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected.”

That is good to hear. It does make her donating money after the election a little odd.

The title card for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 shows an array of fresh faces: Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan. (Bravo)

A lot of Twitter remains unconvinced. Meanwhile, others say that the intentions behind the donations are beside the point.

Well, sure, it’s pretty unsettling. A new Real Housewife may have inadvertently contributed (modest) funds towards a campaign that led to America’s darkest day since 9/11.

But others note that, even without the weird post-election timing of it all, it’s making Erin look like the new Ramona Singer. (It’s not a compliment)

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer wants to speak with the manager, so to speak, demanding that producers stop filming. (Bravo)

Ramona’s political leanings are infamous. She fawned over Donald Trump. And that is very much at odds with that majority of Bravo audiences.

Erin and Ramona aren’t the only conservative Housewives, current or former.

Is Erin going to be an Emily Simpson, so likable that you forget that little detail? Or is she going to be a Kelly Dodd? Maybe somewhere in the middle.