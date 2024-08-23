Queen Camilla Didn’t Approve of Kate Middleton-Prince William Marriage: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These days, it looks as though Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton are getting along quite well.

That makes sense, of course. They belong to a very small and exclusive club of people who have married into the world’s most famous family.

But according to one prominent journalist and royal expert, the two didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla look on from the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In fact, Christopher Andersen tells The New York Post, Camilla initially opposed the marriage between Kate and Prince William.

Queen Camilla Did Not Like Kate Middleton at First, Journalist Claims

“Camilla’s a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob,” Andersen said (via Yahoo! News). He added that Camilla didn’t think Middleton “was of their class” and was therefore unworthy of William.

Needless to say, Camilla and Kate seem to have patched up their differences.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

But according to Andersen, William is still no great fan of his stepmother.

Bad Blood Between Prince William and Queen Camilla?

William merely “tolerates” his stepmother, and Camilla “has always been a little afraid of William,” Andersen tells the Post.

In his book, Andersen offers a detailed account of William and Harry’s efforts to oppose Charles and Camilla’s marriage.

His version aligns with Harry’s memories of those days, as recounted in his memoir, Spare.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continue to laugh after a bubble bee took a liking to Prince Charles during their visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary on November 5, 2015 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead,” Harry wrote.

“We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved,” he continued.

“William and Harry had always distrusted Camilla and felt resentment toward her because of their devotion to their mother,” one insider tells Us Weekly.

“They never felt comfortable opening up to her in any real way.”

Kate Plays Peacemaker

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The source says that tension has subsided in recent years, largely because of Kate’s efforts to create peace within the family.

“William and Kate don’t want any extra drama or tension in the family — they have enough of that with Meghan [Markle] and Harry,”

“She’s never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness,” said the source, noting that both William and Middleton “like the fact that Camilla’s normal and makes Charles less stuffy.”

Queen Camilla attends The Kingâ€™s Parade during an official visit to Jersey on July 15, 2024 in St Helier, Jersey. The march past includes the Band of the Island of Jersey, Jersey Field Squadron, Veterans, emergency services, Cadet units, Scouts, and Guides. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The insider adds that William’s wife and stepmother have become close in the wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

And in an ironic twist, it seems they’ve bonded over the fact that they’re both commoners.

“Kate likes her because she brings a real-life relatability into the family,” says the source.

“She’s not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla’s real like Kate is.”

The present and future queens have probably also bonded over their shared contempt for Meghan Markle, but we’ll save that discussion for another time!