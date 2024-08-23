Kailyn Lowry: Yes, I’m ENGAGED to Elijah Scott!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

That sound you hear when it comes to Kailyn Lowry?

It’s actually not one of her many kids asking Mommy for a favor.

Instead, it’s the sound of upcoming wedding bells… because Kailyn Lowry is engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott!

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

The Teen Mom 2 alum dropped this romantic bombshell during a conversation on air with Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley on August 22.

At one point, Chrisley noticed the diamond on her friend’s ring finger and asked simply: “Wait, are you married?”

The veteran reality star laughed off the question, explaining that she wasn’t married. Yet.

“This is the ring that they give you before you get married,” replied the mother of five.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Lowry went on to joke that she wasn’t planning on sharing this news with the public just yet, but that Scott will be “extremely happy” it’s finally out there.

(To some of us, of course, this development was already out there after one of Lowry’s exes said Lowry was engaged and had already set a wedding date.)

“I couldn’t really make an announcement ’cause I couldn’t give you like a time that he asked me to marry him,” Kailyn added, explaining that Scott simply kept asking for Lowry to be his wife.

“I was like, ‘We’ll play this by ear,'” the 32-year old continued. “‘I’ll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we’ll reevaluate.'”

This was pretty much all it took, apparently.

Kailyn Lowry smiles here while recording an episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Much to her pleasant surprise, one day Elijah “showed up with a ring,” Kailyn told listeners, adding:

“He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready and he gave me the ring. I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’

“We’ve both been married already, so we both don’t care about the whole, ‘get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff,’ because that’s just not how we are.”

Lowry and Scott have been dating for two years.

Kailyn Lowry attends the exclusive premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Season 9 hosted by WE tv on October 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)

The eventual spouses are parents to a two-year old son named Rio.

She also shares a 10-year old with first husband Javi Marroquin… along with Isaac, 14 with ex Jo Rivera; and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4 with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry has been pretty busy over the years. And we’re sure she’s very busy every day, as well.

For the record, meanwhile, Scott has gotten a vasectomy, so it doesn’t sound as if Lowry plans on expanding her family again.

“Going into a relationship and being with Elijah, I feel like this is the last one,” Kailyn previously said.

“If I’m not with him, I’m going to stay single. I feel like I have enough experience, that I’ve dated enough people, been married, divorced, the whole nine.”