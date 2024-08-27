Mariah Carey’s Mom & Sister: Their Cause Of Death On Same Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mariah Carey’s mom Patricia and sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend, the cause of their deaths a mystery that’s starting to unfold.

Fans were concerned on social media when rumors started circulating that something had happened to Alison, Mariah’s only sister, on Saturday August 24th.

Now, the singer has come forward to confirm the tragic news and share a few details.

Mariah Carey’s Mom and Sister Die On The Same Day.

Speaking to People Magazine, Mariah shared the tragic news with her fans.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” she said.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” adds Mariah. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon (L) arrive at the 31st Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

The Cause Of Deaths Remains Unconfirmed

At the time of her announcement, no details were shared to explain how or why the two vital women in Mariah’s life passed.

From her statement, we can infer that at least her mother was suffering from some kind of illness that rushed Mariah to her side.

There have been no reports however of what that illness might be.

As for her sister, fans found an obituary for Allison, which confirmed she passed away at her home in Coxsackie, N.Y. on August 24, 2024.

Then, a close friend and carer for Mariah’s sister revealed in an interview the next day that she was struggling with her health before she died.

“Alison was on home hospice care for the last three weeks of her life,” pal Dave Baker exclusively told The U.S. Sun.

He also revealed that Alison “had a problem with internal organs.”

“Beneath a tough exterior Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person,” Dave added.

“I have known her for nine years and as her friend and in recent months her carer I will miss her greatly.”

Mariah’s Relationship With Her Mother & Sister

Through it all, Mariah loved the two closest women in her life, despite having a complicated relationship with both of them.

Her sister is one of her two siblings – she also has a brother, named Morgan – and in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she shared that she was not close to either of them. In fact, she went as far as to say it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact”

Meanwhile, despite their ups and downs, Mariah was able to find common ground with her mother.

“Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment,” added Mariah in the book. “A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”