Danielle Mullins Jbali and Mohamed Jbali Reunite: We're Closer than Ever!

Last year, Danielle Mullins Jbali and Mohamed Jbali established a degree of closure.

The two have years of ugly history behind them, but 90 Day: The Single Life followed them as they reconnected.

That was then, however, with some fans (and critics) speculating that the reconciliation was faked for TV.

Clearly, that is not the case, because look who was hanging out recently ...

"Look who came to Ohio today," Danielle Mullins Jbali captioned this week, alongside a photo with her ex-husband.

"Thank you for the visit @mohamedjbaliusa," she wrote.

"We have been through so much and are friends after everything," Danielle affirmed. "Just shows anything is possible."

It doesn't sound like this was necessarily a deliberate visit.

Instead, it's possible that Mohamed was simply passing through the area and stopped by to see his ex-wife-turned-friend.

Alternatively, it's always possible that something is going on -- like filming again. If so, neither of them would be allowed to say so just yet.

Danielle and Mohamed have been credited by their own castmates for "putting 90 Day Fiance on the map."

Anecdotally, their drama was the first thing that I ever heard about the show, and I'm clearly not alone.

The erstwhile couple debuted on Season 2 of the flagship series.

Danielle and Mohamed met in an online chat room.

Their 15-year age difference may seem insignificant compared to some other couples on the franchise, but that was only part of their story.

The two spent a fortnight of time together in person. Mohamed proposed to her via video call.

After he left Tunisia to be with Danielle on a K-1 visa, however, things immediately began to fall apart.

Danielle's friends and family were leery of him, not trusting his intentions.

They were right.

Mohamed refused to kiss Danielle -- even on their wedding day.

This truly set the tone for their relationship, one in which Danielle would beg, even on camera, for him to sleep with her.

Later, the couple admitted that they only had sex once during their 16 months of marriage, consummating the union and never repeating it.

"Of course, I'm not going to have sex with someone like Danielle," Mohamed hurtfully announced on the show.

He accused Danielle of having a foul genital odor for which she needed medical treatment.

This was a horror to her and to viewers.

Fourteen months into their marriage, Mohamed received his legal residency documentation -- his green card.

Now able to work and function like an American citizen in most ways, he took only two more months before splitting from Danielle.

It's not that the two didn't have ample reason to break up, however.

Danielle accused Mohamed of denying her sex and of cheating on her.

Mohamed accused her, in turn, of stealing from him and committing identity fraud using his name.

It was truly a marriage that did not need to last.

The divorce was every bit as ugly as the marriage itself.

Mohamed would go "missing," turning up in new cities, puzzling fans and frustrating his ex.

Meanwhile, Danielle was consumed with a need for revenge, vowing at one point to ruin his life ... but ultimately learning that she could not get the marriage annulled.

That is all behind them, now.

Against all odds, they seem to have forged a friendship, even when they aren't filming.

Some people really are better off as friends than they were as spouses.