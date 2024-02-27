90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi is “missing,” and he’s no longer in Nigeria.

Late last year, we reported that there were ominous signs that Michael was with Angela Deem in America, or soon would be.

Sure enough, Michael did come to the US in late 2023. He began residing in Georgie with Angela, a fate that we would not wish upon our worst enemies.

Now, Michael is missing. 90 Day fans aren’t sure whether it’s a scam, he’s in physical danger, or if this was his only escape from his toxic wife.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Michael Ilesanmi expresses insecurities over Angela Deem’s brazen flirtations with another man. (Image Credit: TLC)

’90 Day Fiance’ star Michael Ilesanmi is missing, wife Angela Deem reports

Oh no! On Monday, February 26, Angela Deem took to TikTok (in a now-deleted video that you can view below) to announce the news.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd,” she announced. “The police are involved, we can’t find him.”

Angela detailed that she has home security cameras, but that they did not seem to capture his departure from her Georgia home.

Michael Ilesanmi participates remotely while Angela Deem appears in person on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left,'” Angela admitted.

“But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” she described.

“Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing,” Angela elaborated. “Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.” According to the 90 Day Fiance villain, Michael only had about $40 in cash on him.

Did Michael Ilesanmi ghost Angela Deem?

“Michael had just gotten here [during] Christmas time,” Angela explained to fans, some of whom hadn’t realized that he was in the United States.

Michael Ilesanmi arrived in America on December 22, 2023. Many fans had hoped that he would avoid such a fate.

“If he left on his own, he should have called me,” Angela insisted. “Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that.” She did admit that Michael may have family in Idaho.

Angela Deem says that she understands her castmates all too well. Does she? (Image Credit: TLC)

As she thought out loud, Angela admitted that she is considering the idea that Michael did this to her deliberately — and always planned to ghost her.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time,” Angela admitted.

“This is not funny,” she claimed. “This is real s–t.”

Angela Deem becomes heated on 90 Day: The Last Resort, and it’s not just the hot tub. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Angela Deem, she’s not the ’90 Day Fiance’ star you want to cross

Angela then began to list other 90 Day Fiance stars whose husbands used them and threw them away.

“I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins],” she listed. Notably, all of those women are more sympathetic than Angela herself.

The 90 Day Fiance star then menaced: “You’ve got the wrong goddamn American.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? keeps bringing back Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, despite outcry from viewers. (Image Credit: TLC)

At this point in the video, Angela was angrily rambling, as 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen her do countless times over many years.

“I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me,” she hissed. Another familiar aspect of this was that she oscillated between furious threats and using softer language.

“He’s my husband and I love him and i don’t know where he’s at,” she added. “As long as he’s safe, just call us.”

Angela Deem certainly appears to be in a sour mood in the 90 Day: The Last Resort teaser. But then, you never can tell with her. What does a good mood look like? (Image Credit: TLC)

Why are the police looking for a ’90 Day Fiance’ star?

“The police are involved,” Angela added. It is unclear why police are involved, as Michael is an adult.

“This is beyond what the f–k is going on,” she ranted.

“You got my four grandkids crying that something’s wrong with you,” Angela then accused. “This is not Karine and Paul [Staehle].”

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi seem to joke about their toxic fights. (Image Credit: TLC)

“What do I say to these people, because I don’t have no answers?” Angela then complained.

As shameless as she is, it seems that she finally feels embarrassed, if not for the right reasons. (Her behavior is an embarrassment)

“We know he’s deceitful,” Angela accused, “but I don’t think he would go this far and not call at least my daughter.”

In a previously unseen moment from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem physically attacked husband Michael Ilesanmi. (Image Credit: TLC)

Was this all a scam?

Obviously, the best case scenario here is that Michael is safe with family or friends. 90 Day Fiance viewers have heard the vicious abusive language that Angela uses towards her husband, and have even seen her physically attack him on camera.

Some might care if he “scammed” Angela.” Others do not feel a great deal of sympathy for the despicable 90 Day Fiance star and care only that Michael is safe — from her and from anyone else.

Meanwhile, many 90 Day fans worry that there might be foul play. If Michael truly vanished without taking anything with him … perhaps something terrible did happen? We all hope that he is safe and sound.