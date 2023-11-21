Sadly, watching Angela Deem scream and curse on 90 Day: The Last Resort was not the end of things.

As we know, Angela and Michael broke up but then reconciled earlier this year.

Their four-year marriage anniversary is just a couple of months away. But they have spent most of that time apart.

But they’re not apart now. A chilling new video has fans fearing that Michael is in the US, condemned to life with Angela.

In a TikTok video that she also shared to Instagram, Angela Deem threatens to kiss her followers. At least, that’s what it sounds like at first. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Brace yourselves. These ill tidings may just be a harbinger of what’s to come.

This week, Angela Deem took to TikTok (she also shared the video on Instagram), lipsyncing the audio: “I want to kiss you so hard that you will never get the taste of me out of your mouth.”

If you found that (and the strange filter that made her eyes seem lifeless, like a haunted doll) unnerving, wait until you see what happens next.

In a TikTok reveal, Angela Deem shows husband Michael Ilesanmi with her on a bed. The two kiss. (Image Credit: TikTok)

We soon see that Angela is not alone. Unfortunately for him, Michael Ilesanmi is there with her.

Seated beside her in bed, he leans in and gives her a kiss.

Naturally, one of the first fears on the mind of many 90 Day Fiance fans was whether his fate is sealed. Is he now in the United States?

Michael Ilesanmi participates remotely while Angela Deem appears in person on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (Image Credit: TLC)

For the past three and a half years, Angela and Michael’s marriage has been primarily long-distance.

She has visited him — and, at times, visited violence upon him — in Nigeria.

Infamously, she attacked him after tearing up his car and screaming at him outside of his home. He did not even know that she was in the country. It was a rude awakening.

In a previously unseen moment from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem physically attacked husband Michael Ilesanmi. (Image Credit: TLC)

We mention the domestic violence to remind everyone that Angela’s clownish behavior is not actually funny. And that it’s unjustifiable that TLC continues to platform her.

Anyway, Angela and Michael married back in January of 2020.

Their wedding took place in Nigeria. Their plan, from that point, was to bring Michael to the US. Angela had to leave early because of her (now deceased) mother’s poor health. But their visa plans quickly fell through.

90 Day Fiance stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were married in Nigeria after years of courtship and drama. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Within days of their January 27 wedding, now-disgraced former president Donald Trump added Nigeria to his infamous travel ban.

That administration’s efforts to reduce non-white legal immigration to the United States had rolled out in stages.

Part of the process may have been to divide efforts to challenge these policies. And “outrage fatigue” may have been another goal.

During their first season, Michael Ilesanmi wore underwear that his future wife brought him. Now, the two are married, and the man whose face appears on the underwear is a disgraced former president. (Image Credit: TLC)

What’s ironic here is that, when Angela first joined the ranks of 90 Day Fiance, she was eager to announce her fondness for Trump.

Given literally everything about her, that is no surprise.

She even had Michael parade about in underwear that most people would not allow anywhere close to their genitals.

Michael Ilesanmi wore this undergarment to please his then-future wife. The underwear depicts a now-disgraced former president. One who personally made this marriage more difficult. (Image Credit: TLC)

Even after that, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed visas further.

Now … at this point, we’re nearly at the end of 2023. There has to be something else delaying things. Or, of course, maybe Michael has come over this year. The timing would be right for that.

However, there may be one piece of good news.

Perhaps 90 Day Fiance’s most notorious recurring villain, Angela Deem appears alone in this promotional still ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort’s premiere. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Angela has, to our collective horror, showed off her bedroom on multiple videos.

This does not appear to be a bedroom. The background of her recent video appears to be from a hotel room.

Occam’s Razor suggests that the hotel room is more likely to be in Nigeria. Angela has visited Michael there many times, and perhaps that’s what’s happening. (Run, Michael, run!)