When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they they had named their daughter Lilibet, the couple explained that they had done so as a tribute to Harry’s beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As viewers of The Crown know, “Lilibet” was a nickname used by several of the Queen’s closest loved ones, most notably her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

The Sussexes’ decision to name their daughter after a term of endearment between husband and wife reflected a desire to show the world a more human, relatable side of the royal family.

But according to an upcoming book by journalist Robert Hardman, it was not a decision that the famously formal Elizabeth approved of.

In fact, an anonymous aide to the Queen claims that the monarch was furious upon learning of the name.

As Hardman writes in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, the insider described Elizabeth as “as angry as I’d ever seen her.”

Did Meghan and Harry Infuriate the Queen With Lilibet’s Name?

The issue, it seems, was that Harry and Meghan did not ask the Queen’s permission before choosing the name, preferring instead to simply inform Elizabeth of the honor after Lilibet’s arrival.

“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked,’” journalist Jonny Dymond tweeted at the time.

“It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed,” an insider told Page Six that week.

Differing Announcements

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement issued shortly after Lilibet’s birth.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the couple continued, adding:

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Buckingham Palace officials were much more subdued in their own announcement, and no mention was made of Harry and Meghan’s decision to pay tribute to the Queen with Lilibet’s name.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesperson said.

As the Queen passed away in September of 2022, we may never know for sure how she felt about serving as namesake to her granddaughter.

But whatever the case, this latest controversy is sure to exacerbate the already rocky relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Harry & Meghan’s Continued War With The Royals

Last week brought reports of Meghan demanding a meeting with King Charles with the goal of sorting out their issues — but it seems unlikely that any such sit-down will take place.

It’s clear that the Sussexes are eager to bury the hatchet with the rest of the royals, and with all of the drama and bad press both sides have endured in recent years, we don’t blame them.

But as the Lilibet controversy reminds us, Harry and Meghan are a very modern, easygoing couple.

And their tendency toward informality might prevent the Sussexes from ever regaining the approval of Charles and company.