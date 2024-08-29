Julia Roberts Divorce: Are She & Danny Moder Really 'Living Separate Lives'?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Julia Roberts be the next A-lister to endure a messy divorce?

The screen icon has been married to husband Danny Moder since 2002.

The couple has welcomed three children together, and they’ve often been described as one of Hollywood’s most stable couples.

Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder attend a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

But according to a report from Closer, Julia and Danny have entered a rough patch in their relationship.

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Headed For Divorce?

A source tells the outlet that Julia and Danny have reached a point where they simply want different things.

He’s enjoying a more relaxed life these days, while she’s excited about her current career renaissance.

“One of her biggest concessions recently was moving the family from San Francisco [where they bought a home in 2020] back to Malibu,” says the insider (via Yahoo! News).

That move was reportedly part of an effort to appease Danny, “who missed his surfing and industry connections.”

“But things don’t look so great now that they’ve settled back into the LA way of life. She’s doing her thing, he’s doing his. They’re living separate lives,” says the insider.

“They even have multiple houses and often live apart.”

Julia’s Second Act

The insider claims that many of the couple’s issues stem from Julia’s newly hectic work schedule.

“It used to be that she would do a movie here and there,” says the source.

However, now that Julia and Danny’s three kids are all in their late teens, “she’s looking to pile on more work.”

2022 and 2023 were both massive for Julia, with Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind finding huge success.

“It’s given Julia an extra level of clout to have starred in one of the biggest rom-coms of the past 10 years and then Netflix’s biggest movie of 2023 back-to-back,” notes the insider.

“Julia’s on fire, but her work is all-consuming, and her marriage is suffering.”

So despite what some may assume, the couple’s woes have nothing to do with Julia getting “handsy” with Travis Kelce.

What’s Next For Julia and Danny?

The source says that Danny and Julia have not yet reached the point where they’re ready to call it quits.

But they’re aware that they’ll need to do some work on their marriage if they want it to survive.

“They’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years,” says the source.

“The hope is that they can find some kind of balance again between her professional and personal life. When it comes down to it, she doesn’t want her marriage to fail — nor does he.”

Here’s hoping Julia and Danny can figure out some way to navigate these rough waters.