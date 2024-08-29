Alexis Bellino and John Janssen: Engaged After 9 Months of Dating!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A cast member on Real Housewives of Orange County just got a real surprise: a very large diamond ring!

As confirmed by People Magazine, Alexis Bellino accepted a proposal from John Janssen on August 27 during a vacation to the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

Alexis Bellino attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Bellino herself has also confirmed the unexpected news on social media.

“My boo surprised me,” she said in a video showing off their elegant room and private jacuzzi via Instagram Stories, adding of the engagement:

“This is unbelievable… I’m very happy, honey. It’s lovely.”

Elsewhere, the veteran Bravo personality wrote as a caption to a photo of her and her now-fiance:

“On Cloud 9, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

Bellino then quoted the bible and wrote:

“1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

Janssen is the ex-boyfriend of Shannon Beador, who previously said she was blindsided back when he broke up with her.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Beador explained of what transpired in November 2022.

“He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Beador later admitted to E! News that she was “hurt” by her ex moving on with Bellino.

Alexis Bellino attends WE tv celebrates the premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. ((Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

We can only imagine how Beador must be feeling right now.

“John & Alexis are happily engaged, and look forward to their long future together as husband and wife,” a rep for the couple told People on Wednesday night.

Bellino and Janssen have not been shy about their romance, posting a number of photos and videos online over the past many months.

Heck, the latter even gifted the former a promise ring for Christmas 2023.

“Words cannot. Actions do,” Bellino captioned a photo of the gold and diamond band on Instagram. “I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it’s own story. I love you Johnny J.”