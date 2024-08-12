Jinger Duggar Talks Returning to Reality TV Despite Being ‘Traumatized’

Jinger Duggar has a very complex relationship with the world of reality TV.

As you’re surely aware, Jinger grew up on television thanks to her family’s controversial TLC shows.

Jinger has largely distanced herself from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s radical beliefs. But she hasn’t shied away from the spotlight.

Jinger Duggar speaks to the camera here on TLC. (TLC)

In fact, Jinger’s recent memoir has catapulted her to a new level of fame.

Jinger Duggar’s New Life

And she’s still active in both the social media (with 1.4 million followers on Instagram) and podcasting spheres.

Jinger currently hosts a podcast with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

And while the couple often talks about their life as parents to two children, if fans are hoping for a reality show starring the Vuolos, they might be disappointed.

Jinger’s Reality TV Memories

On the latest episode of the podcast, Jinger shared that while she has some fond memories of filming with her family, there were also incidents in front of the camera that she describes as “traumatic.”

One such episode involved a scary moment while horseback riding.

“We were in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. This dude ranch was basically two and half hours away from any time and even the closest town had, like, nothing,” she recalled.

“We drove and drove and drove and it felt like we were never going to get there. … It’s an out-in-the-middle-of-nowhere dude ranch.

“We show up at this dude ranch and we’re like, ‘This is the best! We get to ride horses for however many days we were there,’” Jinger continued.

“On one of the days they were taking us out on a trail ride and I got on a horse and they were like, ‘This horse is super chill, it’s kind of slow.’ But, they failed to tell me one thing.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, appear in a YouTube video. (YouTube)

“We came up to this body of water [that] was like a wide creek, but the horse stood there for a second, and then it jumped over the creek with me on its back, and then it started bucking. I was holding onto the horn. and it shook me up quite a bit, so they took me off.”

Jinger recalls that she was surprised her frightening moment didn’t make it into the episode.

“Maybe [they didn’t use the footage] because I was, like, traumatized [and] they were trying to be nice,” she speculated. “Usually, that’s good TV.”

Jinger Duggar participates in a remote interview in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

That sort of experience is probably one big reason why Jinger and Jeremy are eager to keep TV cameras away from their kids.

“We talked about it for a while even before we had kids and whether or not we wanted them in the public eye,” Jinger told Us Weekly in January 2023.

“And we decided just to keep them out of the public eye and let them choose what they want to do. So that’s just been our decision,” she added.

“We will sometimes post pictures of the back of their heads or little videos and you can hear their little voices or whatever. But not showing their faces has been something that we’re planning on sticking to.”

In other words, you probably won’t be seeing a reality show starring the Vuolos anytime soon. And that’s probably for the best.