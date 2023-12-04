Jinger Duggar: I Learned From My Parents’ Mistakes, and I’m Giving My Kids a …

There are Duggars like Jill, who have realized that they were raised in a cult and who have consequently decided to cut ties with their parents.

And then there are Duggar offspring John David or James, who either don’t know or don’t care that they’ve been brainwashed by Jim Bob and Michelle.

And then there’s a third category — the Duggars who know their parents are insane but choose to keep them at arm’s length rather than severing contact entirely.

As far as we can tell, Jinger Duggar is on her own in this category.

While driving, Jinger Duggar looks directly into the camera to address her fans and followers. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar)

Early in her life, Jinger established herself as her family’s resident rebel.

She doubled down on that role when she married a man her parents didn’t approve of and relocated with him out to Los Angeles — a move her parents definitely didn’t approve of!

These days, Jinger is a mother of two young daughters — and while she’s remained committed to many of her family’s ideals, she’s raising her little ones in a manner that has very little in common with how her parents brought up their 19 kids.

Jinger Duggar holds her daughter Evangeline in an Instagram photo. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, Jinger answered some fans’ questions about her family and her West Coast lifestyle — and it seems that the former reality star is admirably confident in her own parenting style.

“What made you decide to no longer show your kiddos faces?! Love that you did that!” wrote one commenter.

“We wanted to give our sweet girls privacy. If they choose to be in the public eye when they grow up, that would be just fine,” Jinger explained.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for a selfie to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“We just saw more cons than pros when it comes to everyone knowing everything about them,” she continued.

“Social media is a great place to share what’s happening, but we also want to protect and keep our kiddos safe! So appreciate your understanding and kind words.”

Needless to say, that’s a far cry from Jinger’s upbringing, in which she had a camera in her face at every waking moment.

Jinger Duggar posted this photo of her daughter on Instagram. (Instagram)

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Jinger gently clapped back at a fan who suggested that it might be more difficult to raise a child in a major metropolitan area.

“Isolation isn’t the answer,” Jinger replied, alongside a photo of one of her daughters standing on a busy city street.

Jinger also revealed that her three favorite TV shows are Seinfeld, Gilmore Girls, and Pawn Stars.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo pose for a photo in October of 2023. The couple currently lives in Los Angeles. (Instagram)

Promiscuous urban singles! Female empowerment! A Las Vegas pawn shop!!!!

Oh, you can be certain that Jim Bob would not approve of Jinger’s viewing habits.

Fortunately, Jinger doesn’t seem to care what her father thinks!

And we love that she’s not afraid to be herself, regardless of what her domineering parents have to say about it!