Jinger Duggar Shares “Favorite” Memory and It’s Depressing as Hell

After all of Jinger Duggar’s parents’ mistakes, many of her childhood memories feel complicated. At best.

But she does have some happy memories! Happy to her, anyway.

Jinger shared one of her favorite Christmas memories, dating back to when she was just a kid.

Unfortunately, it’s an anecdote that’s making everyone else really sad. Like all of her siblings, she deserved a better childhood.

Jinger Duggar took to her Instagram Story to host a Q&A with her fans and followers. One fan asked: “What is your favorite Christmas memory?”

Many people might have to think long and hard about that. But Jinger did have an answer.

“One Christmas my parents gave each of us a decent-sized plastic container full of candy … and topped it with a new toothbrush and toothpaste!” Jinger recalled.

“I saved the container until it broke last year,” JInger then wrote.

She concluded: “It was that memorable!”

Yes, if you’re still waiting for Jinger to get to the good memory, you can stop. That was it. That was her favorite Christmas memory.

That’s not a usual answer to that question. Candy is nice, but it’s ephemeral by its nature. And the container was plastic.

“To be honest I find her favorite Christmas memory kind of sad,” one redditor admitted.

“I realize finding it sad comes from an initial position of enormous privilege,” the Reddit user acknowledged. “But I can’t imagine the best Christmas gift I ever got being a bucket of candy.”

“I was thinking the same thing,” a second denizen of Reddit chimed in.

“It’s very sad to me that her favorite memory (not gift) was a generic gift that was just candy,” the reply agreed.

“It wasn’t a personalized gift to her. It wasn’t a fancy gift,” the redditor explained. True! “It was an easy, cheap gift to give a bunch of children you can’t afford.”

That second Reddit commenter also pointed out: “If that was her best gift/memory I can only imagine how all the other years went.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they had the money for gifts but just wouldn’t spend it,” wrote another. In other words, suggesting that Jim Bob chose this.

“I could see this gift being given around the time they were living in the 3 bedroom house,” this Redditor proposed. “And Jim Bob spent $200k trying to run for US Senate.” Fortunately for us all, Jim Bob’s political career was ultimately a failure.

Another kept it succinct, commenting: “I thought that was really depressing.” Yeah.

Obviously, things in Jinger’s life have greatly improved in recent years.

But the grim reality of her childhood in the Duggar cult casts a long shadow.