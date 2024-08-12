Rachael Lillis’ Cause Of Death: Beloved ‘Pokémon’ Star Dies at 46

The name Rachael Lillis may not sound familiar to you, but her voice has been recognizable to fans for generations.

Rachael was the voice actor behind some of the most beloved “Pokémon” of all-time. Sadly, the news was reported in early August that she had passed away.

She was just 46 years old.

What caused Rachael Lillis’ sudden death and how did fans hear the terrible news?

Here’s what we know:

Ash, Pikachu and Misty (in the far background) in 4Kids Entertainment’s animated adventure “Pokemon 3.” (Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

Rachael Lillis’ Cause of Death: ‘Pokémon’ Star Who Voiced Misty and Jessie, Dies at 46

Though many did not know Rachael’s face, if you’ve watched a “Pokémon” film or TV show in the last few years, you know her best as Misty and Jessie.

Unbeknownst to many fans until recently, Rachael was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2024. Her sister started a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.

According to the family, Rachael was being cared for at “convalescence” home getting help, medical oversight, and 24/7 care.

The family announced her passing on the page, thanking fans who helped Rachael during her difficult last few months.

“With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away,” her sister posted. “She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels, and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love.”

1999 Pikachu And Ash In The Animated Movie “Pokemon:The First Movie.” (Photo By Getty Images)

“Pokémon” Costar Honors Her Longtime Friend

On Monday, Veronica Taylor, Lillis’ “Pokémon” co-star who voiced the lead character Ash Ketchum, posted a statement on X following the announcement.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing.”

Taylor then talked about all the wonderful characters Rachael brought to life.

She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference.”

“Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately,” she added. “A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

The impact of Pokemon characters, including Rachael’s beloved Jigglypuff (top left corner), are seen at the 72th toy fair (Spielwarenmesse) in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on February 2, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachael’s Pokemon Characters, From Misty To Jigglypuff

From the time that “Pokémon” anime debuted in 1998, Rachael was a part of the franchise.

She started as the voice of Misty, the gym leader who specializes in water-type creatures. Misty to this day is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the early “Pokémon” universe, alongside Ash, his Pikachu and their friend Brock.

Rachael also voiced Jessie, one half of the villainous Team Rocket alongside her colleague James and their talking Meowth.

She also brought Jigglypuff, the adorable, singing Pokémon, to life, ase well as other several creatures in the “Pokémon” universe.