Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce: What’s the Hold-Up?!

The Bennifer divorce is a go – right?!

When it comes to the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce that we all absolutely know is on tap at some place in the very near future…

… the non-romantic cat remains firmly in the bag.

As has been reported numerous times on this website and others very much like it, the marriage between Affleck and Lopez is over.

So why aren’t they making it official yet?!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE ) (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)

All the signs are there:

The actor has purchased his own home.

The actress recently spent her birthday alone.

By basically all accounts, Affleck and Lopez haven’t spent any time together this summer.

From what we can gather, there hasn’t been any infidelity. The estranged spouses don’t necessarily fight all the time. They just appear to have grown very far apart.

So, why aren’t they actually divorced yet?!?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of “The Mother” at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mum is the Word – Literally!

According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck aren’t talking these days. Like, at all. Not in person. Not over the phone.

This makes it rather challenging to hammer out the details of a divorce … despite TMZ sources also confirming that a prenuptial agreement is in place and Affleck and Lopez only share the house in Beverly Hills that is currently for sale.

Page Six, meanwhile, tells a slightly different story.

This celebrity gossip outlet claims that Affleck is the one holding things up, writing this week that Affleck doesn’t want to file in order to “spare [Lopez] more embarrassment.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have given it their best. ((Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Such a strategy is backfiring, though.

“She’s furious,” says this newspaper’s source. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

The superstars rekindled their relationship in July 2021, following Lopez’s split from her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Affleck previously dated from 2002 to 2004 after infamously starring together in the movie Gigli and even got engaged during this time period — yet never made it down the aisle until 2022.

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” added the Page Six insider. “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

An Amicable Split?

Then there’s the following from Entertainment Tonight, which makes it sound like everything is a tad bit more amicable than implied above.

ET now writes that the couple is “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved.

“Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

It’s difficult to know what to believe at this point.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera,” ET also reported on Monday.

“They don’t want to make it feel like they’re pulling the rug from underneath their children. They’re making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

The only consistent theme in any of these stories?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting a divorce.

Lopez is “ready to move forward,” ET says, while Affleck “really likes his new home and feels hopeful about the change. It’s been a hard time for him, but he’s continuing to make his wellbeing and his family a priority.”