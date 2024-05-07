Gisele Bundchen is SO Darn Angry at Tom Brady Over That Roast

According to a couple new reports, Gisele Bundchen is very unhappy over the material that was aired live on Netflix this past Sunday night.

Which does make a lot of sense.

When you stop to consider there were jokes made about the model’s boyfriend sticking his tongue up her rear end.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, the aforementioned streaming service aired a roast of Tom Brady this week.

And while the handsome quarterback was mocked for his involvement in a crypto scheme, along with his strange diet and connection to a controversial personal trainer… it was Brady’s failed marriage to Bundchen that most presenters/comedians focused on during the three-hour special.

Most notably, many of the stars on stage made references to how Gisele is allegedly dating her jujitsu intructor.

“Eight f–king karate classes a day?” Kevin Hart quipped about how Brady should have realized something was going on.

“Eight karate classes a day… and she’s still a white belt. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everyone should have known.”

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with his ex-wife Gisele BÃ¼ndchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A source now tells In Touch Weekly that Gisele may not be a huge fan of those who exposed her personal life in such a manner — but she’s especially angry at her ex-husband.

“She’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” ​an told this tabloid on Monday, May 6, explaining Gisele’s reasoning as follows:

“He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration.”

The former spouses share two children, son ​Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11; both of whom are definitely old enough to search the Internet or watch Netflix and learn of these raunchy jokes.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“The jokes hit below the belt any they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it,” the source went on.

Indeed, by all accounts, Bundchen and Brady split because the latter kept playing football, seemingly making it a priority over his family.

She did not cheat.

People Magazine, meanwhile, has quoted its own source, who says Gisele is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

We can understand where Gisele is coming from.

Just consider what Nikki Glaser had to say during her segment:

“The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast is when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.

“How much must it suck knowing that your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ​ass while eating hers? That’s got to be terrible.”

Yeah. Gotta be awkward to know your son definitely heard that joke.