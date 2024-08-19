Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I've Had to Make a Lot of Decisions'

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel is battling breast cancer.

On the latest episode of her “Pod Meets World” podcast, Danielle revealed her diagnosis to fans.

With her co-hosts and former BMW costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle alongside for support, Danielle stated that she’s optimistic about her chances for a full recovery.

Danielle Fishel attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Danielle Fishel Is Battling Breast Cancer

“I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel said on Monday’s episode, according to Us Weekly.

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early,” she added.

“It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

From there, Danielle encouraged listeners to get regular mammograms, noting that early detection may have saved her life.

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it,” she explained.

Danielle added, “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

Danielle Is Likely to Make a Full Recovery

Danielle Fishel attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

When Danielle Fishel learned that she had breast cancer, she probably feared the worst.

Thankfully, major advances have taken place in recent years, which is one reason why so many celebrities have beaten cancer.

In Danielle’s case, the odds are particularly encouraging.

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment,” she explained.

Danielle Fishel attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

“They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there. If you have to find out you have cancer, find out at stage zero if possible,”

It sounds as though the cancer was detected very early on and no treatment beyond surgery should be necessary.

“In DCIS, the cancer cells don’t yet have the ability to break out of the breast duct and spread into the breast tissue,” reads an explanation on the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Danielle Fishel?

Danielle Fishel attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Danielle added that she’s not entirely sure what sort of cancer treatments lie ahead. But she’s hopeful that she’ll soon be able to put the matter behind her

“I have some big decisions ahead of me about what I want to do for treatment. I don’t have all the answers yet,” Fishel explained. She added that she plans to meet with an oncologist and radiation therapist.

“I did want to let our dear listeners know. We’re going to try and have it not affect things, but [there are] possibilities we may have to put things on hold depending on what treatments I go through,” Danielle added.

Our thoughts are with Danielle and her family, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.