Cameron Mathison’s New Girlfriend: Dating Aubree Knight After Divorce?

Could it be that Cameron Mathison has a new girlfriend so soon?

Literal hours after he announced his divorce, the soap opera star was spotted out on the town with a new woman.

Her name is Aubree Knight and immediately after photos surfaced of them together, the rumor mill started churning.

Is this Cameron’s new girlfriend? How long have they been dating? Is this why he filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage?

Let’s dive into what we know!

Cameron Mathison attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Cameron Mathison May Have A New Girlfriend

Hours after announcing he and Vanessa Mathison were ending their 22-year marriage, the General Hospital star was photographed enjoying lunch with a lady friend.

The friend in question is Aubree Knight, owner of the Aubree Knight Beauty salon in Los Angeles. The two were spotted enjoying a casual lunch date together at Sweetgreen eatery.

Normally, this would be nothing to report. There was no PDA to speak of and Cameron is of course more than capable of having a friend of the opposite gender without anything going on.

The reason for the suspicion is the timing. Just that morning, Cameron informed his fans and the world that his marriage was over, without giving an answer as to why.

Could Aubree be that answer? Depends on who you ask.

Cameron Mathison and his wife Vanessa attend a reception in honor of the 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Gracie Mansion May 19, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

A ‘New Chapter’ For Cameron

After the photos were published, there was radio silence from Cameron, Aubree, and Vanessa on the topic of him moving on.

However, ET Online, who spoke to Cameron exclusively about the split, was told by a source that Aubree is NOT Cameron’s new girlfriend.

Now, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have one or that things couldn’t change down the line. But for now, the source calls their relationship “friendly”. So, we’ll leave it at that.

But Cameron is a free agent now, free to find love with someone new if he pleases.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the couple announced in a joint statement. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”

Nischelle Turner and Cameron Mathison attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Amicable Exes

The reason for Cameron and Vanessa’s split remains unclear.

Cameron and Vanessa first met in 1998 when they were models working in New York City. They began dating the following year, and tied the knot on July 27, 2002.

In their statement, they assured fans that they would be remaining “friends”. That’s good to hear, considering there’s a whole family to consider.

Cameron and Vanessa share two children — son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them,” they said in their statement.

Divorce is never easy, even for older kids. So, it’s nice to hear that they feel like they can stay friends.