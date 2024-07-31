Cameron Mathison Divorce: Soap Opera Star Splits From Wife After 22 Years

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One of the biggest stars in the history of daytime drama is going through a bit of his own personal drama at the moment.

On July 21, the veteran All My Children cast member released a joint statement along with his wife, Vanessa, which confirmed the spouses are going their separate ways.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the Mathisons said on Wednesday to Entertainment Tonight.

“We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them.”

Cameron and Vanessa share two kids: son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

“We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another,” the statement concluded. “We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

Mathison joined the cast of All My Children in 1998 and stuck around until 2011 in the role of Ryan Lavery.

A decade later, the actor came on board General Hospital, a soap opera on which Vanessa guest-starred for three episodes.

“This was an absolute dream come true,” Vanessa told ET in 2022 of her three-episode stint.

It’s unclear exactly what caused this couple to split, but Mathison gushed over his bride two years ago in honor of a milestone anniversary.

“20 years of marriage. 240 months of morning coffee together, 1043 weeks of cherishing each other, 7035 days of togetherness, 175,320 hours of love, and 1 beautiful family,” the actor wrote via Instagram in July 2022, adding back then:

“Happy anniversary my love. I have no idea how you’ve put up with me for 20 years.”

Mathison, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019, also said very nice things about his marriage that same summer to ET.

“We’ve been married 20 years coming up this summer, and it hasn’t all been smooth, for sure,” he told the outlet.

“We went through rocky times the first five years. Getting through those times, and getting to call Vanessa my best friend and fully enjoy every moment together, it’s been better than I could have ever imagined marriage being for me.”

We wish both halves of this now-former pairing nothing but the best going forward.