Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan to Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Leah Remini is following in the footsteps of her best friend Jennifer Lopez — by filing for divorce.

The actress announced this week that she and husband Angelo Pagan are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage.

Leah shared the surprising news with fans on her Instagram page Thursday evening.

Leah Remini, recipient of the Impact Award, poses in the press room during the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Leah Remini Announces Divorce From Angelo Pagan

“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” Leah wrote alongside a pair of photos of herself and Angelo.

She went on to reveal that the decision to split was an amicable and mutual one.

She also noted that she and Angelo plan to remain close friends. The situation reminded many of the “conscious uncoupling” approach favored by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Leah Remini takes part in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of ‘Second Act’ hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” Leah wrote, adding:

“After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different.”

“But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.

“We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.”

Leah Remini attends the world premiere of “Second Act” at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14 on December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Leah met Angelo in 1996 when she was just 26 years old.

The couple married in 2003, and they welcomed their daughter, Sofia Bella Pagan, the following year.

Leah Receives Support From Fans

Actress Leah Remini attends the 44th Annual Gracie Awards Gala at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Leah’s followers were obviously saddened by the news of her split, but most were supportive in their comments.

“Why does this one make me so sad? I just loved watching your whole family on your reality show. My love to you all,” one user wrote.

“I wish you both all the best. Moving forward for both of you, your number 1 priority is your daughter,” another one added.

Leah Remini attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“28 years is a beautiful, successful marriage, no matter what!!” a third chimed in, adding:

“A chapter of friendship awaits. Sending love and strength as you navigate these new waters!”

We’ve seen a lot of celebrity divorces this year, but few caught us by surprise quite as much as this one.

We wish Leah and Angelo all the best as they figure out this new stage in their lives.