Shannon Beador Breaks Silence on Ex-Boyfriend Dating Alexis Bellino: It Sucks, Okay?!?

The Bravo universe has quite a red hot mess on its hands.

Earlier this week, People Magazine confirmed that Alexis Bellino — an alumnus of The Real Housewives of Orange County — is dating John Janssen, the ex-boyfriend of Shannon Storms Beador.

Beador, of course, currently stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and have been enjoying learning about each other,” a source told People of the reality stars, who only met last month.

Bellino split from her fiance just this past September, while Janssen dumped Beador in November 2022 after nearly four years of dating.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Beador told People of the heart-shattering break-up, adding a few months ago:

“He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

So one can only imagine how Beador must be feeling now, right?

Actually, one doesn’t have to imagine.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Beador told E! News on Dec. 6.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, number-one, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point.

“So, I’m quite confused about that.”

Making the whole thing even more of a fiasco?

Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, filed a lawsuit against Shannon and costar Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018, years after Alexis left the program following season eight.

“John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit,” the mother of three said to E!.

“I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that.”

Shannon Beador insists she doesn’t really know Bellino at all — despite Bellino claiming the two got into a verbal altercation the night Beador was arrested for DUI.

“She said that I screamed obscenities at her across the bar on my unfortunate night, which I didn’t, and I have witnesses to prove that,” Shannon claimed to E!.

“If you’re going to say things about me, let’s talk about the truth.”

Beador added that she hasn’t spoken to her ex in about two months, but couldn’t help hurling a bit of shade in Janssen’s direction.

“I don’t know how to process it,” the 59-year-old said. “How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?”

