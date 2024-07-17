Tom Selleck’s Health: Is He Really in ‘Pain & Agony’ While Working?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tom Selleck’s health is a hot topic among the veteran actor’s fans.

As Tom Selleck processes the Blue Bloods cancelation alongside disappointed viewers, he may continue to look for work.

While he is set for life, he may have to let some luxuries go if he’s no longer taking in a steady supply of Blue Bloods paychecks.

But how is his health? The actor, born in 1945, is well past retirement age.

Tom Selleck visits the Build Series to discuss his show “Blue Bloods at Build Studio on September 29, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tom Selleck Isn’t Slowing Down

In 2024, Tom Selleck’s big projects including completing production on the fourteenth and final season of Blue Bloods.

He has been part of the main cast since the series premiered.

Selleck’s other major project was the release of You Never Know. His memoir was released in May of 2024 and was an “instant bestseller.”

Tom Selleck attends CBS’ “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special” at CBS Televison City on October 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s remarkable that he has done so much.

Notably, he doesn’t have to work. He might need a steady paycheck to feasibly keep his 63-acre Ventury County ranch, but not to keep himself and his loved ones housed and fed and beyond comfortable.

But his workload is also remarkable because of his age — 79 is a lot of years, and can take a toll on the human body. How is Tom Selleck’s health faring?

Tom Selleck attends the PowerWomen 2013 awards on November 14, 2013. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Tom Selleck’s Health: Why It’s A Hot Topic?

Reports and rumors about Tom Selleck range fairly widely.

In July of 2023, RadarOnline published a report alleging that Tom Selleck was in “a lot of pain and agony” resulting in him seeking a stunt double for relatively simple Blue Bloods scenes, including getting in and out of vehicles.

The report then claimed that Selleck has arthritis.

Tom Selleck attends the 2nd Annual Paleyfest of “Blue Bloods” at the Paley Center For Media on October 18, 2014. (Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Reps for Tom Selleck at the time strongly denied the story.

They went on to describe him as both “fit and vigorous.”

While it is Selleck’s representatives’ job to protect his interests and sing his praises when appropriate, there has never been a substantiated report regarding Tom Selleck’s allegedly health issues.

Tom Selleck has never confirmed having arthritis or anything of the sort.

The closest has been acknowledging in a 2014 GQ interview that some stunts — presumably, normal stunt work took a toll on his body. He was, at the time, months away from turning 70.

He also spoke about how doing work to maintain his ranch was also very tiring. That would be true for any person of any age, and would not require arthritis.

Tom Selleck visits the Build Series to discuss his show “Blue Bloods at Build Studio on September 29, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

However, he told Parade in 2020 that the only aspect of Blue Bloods that was wearing on him was the commute to film in New York. His home and loved ones are, after all, in California.

With that in mind, it sounds like Tom Selleck’s health is excellent for a man who is just months away from turning 80.

Obviously, not all health conditions interfere with someone’s day-to-day life or ability to work. But we hope that he truly is in as good of a state of health as he seems to be. Selleck could be acting for years to come.