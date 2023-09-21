Lala Kent Blasts Raquel Leviss: She’s a COWARD For Running From Tom Sandoval!

Raquel Leviss is trying to distance herself from the drama of the Scandoval.

But like Al Pacino in The Godfather III, every time she thinks she’s out, they pull her back in!

Of course, there’s been a good deal of debate among Vanderpump Rules fans as to whether Leviss is actually done with the show and all its controversy, or if she’s just signaling that she’s moved on in hopes of repairing her public image.

This summer, we reported that Leviss had quit Vanderpump and will not be appearing in the show’s eleventh season.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

And earlier this week, Raquel blocked Tom Sandoval on social media, which seemed to be her way of taking another step toward normalcy.

That move came on the heels of Raquel’s decision to change her name back to the one she was born with — Rachel.

She never quite explained the decision, but fans assumed it was her way of signaling that the chaotic stage of her life had come to an end.

Raquel Leviss uploaded this photo of herself on Instagram in the late summer of 2023. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, Leviss made the change Instagram official by changing her display name to “Rachel Leviss” and her handle to “@rachelleviss”.

(She also changed her bio to “Healing Era.”)

Despite all of these moves, Raquel/Rachel remains very much in the thick of the VPR drama, and some of some of her former co-stars are not convinced that she’s actually changed.

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lala Kent, for example, is not buying any of it.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I can’t believe she blocked him. Like honey, we have moved on. That happened, like, 500 years ago. Right?” Kent said during an Amazon Live stream this week.

“If you had something to say, you should have strapped on your ovaries and you should have come on the show after you blew everyone’s world up and you should have addressed it,” Lala fumed.

But instead apparently all you learned from your time away is you get on social media,” she continued.

Lala Kent spills the tea on Tom Sandoval in a scene from Vanderpump Rules. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“You don’t know how to [face your issues in person]. Because you’re a coward. And that’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard all day.”

Now, Lala is no fan of Tom Sandoval’s — in fact, she seems to downright hate the guy — but it seems that on this issue, the two co-stars are on the exact same page.

Earlier this week, Sandoval complained about Leviss blocking him and then posting the evidence in her Instagram Story.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Instagram)

“When somebody said she blocked [me], I was like ‘Oh, OK, whatever. Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something,’ but to post that on her story is pretty childish,” Sandoval told Variety this week.

“I just wished her a happy birthday. I didn’t think she had a lot of people reach out to her, so I wanted to. I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that.”

Of course, Tom was promptly roasted for those remarks, as he’s still far more hated than Raquel.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It’s a shame that Raquel won’t be returning to Vanderpump to defend herself, but we fully understand that decision.

After all, if her absence will enable her to sidestep even a small amount of this insanity, then she absolutely made the right call!