Ariana Madix and her lawyers had some choice words for Raquel Leviss this week.
Back in February, Raquel filed a lawsuit against Ariana and her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.
As you’re probably aware, Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel, and the affair is still creating controversy on Vanderpump Rules.
Ariana found out about the affair when she caught sight of some incriminating footage on Sandoval’s phone.
Raquel is now accusing the former couple of revenge porn, intentional infliction of emotional distress, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy.
Ariana Madix Claps Back at Raquel Leviss
But in new court documents obtained by Page Six, Ariana’s lawyers allege that Raquel “seeks to punish” and “blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with” Sandoval.
The documents allege that Raquel’s lawsuit is “an abuse of the legal process” and “does not seek
to vindicate any cognizable rights” but instead attempts to limit Ariana’s right to free speech.
Ariana’s lawyers claim that she was “devastated and immediately confronted” Sandoval about his affair.
She then sent Leviss a text that read, “you’re dead to me,” along with the video.
The attorneys note, however, that that was the only time that Ariana shared the footage with anyone.
Ariana Tells Her Side of the Story
In a court filing, Ariana says she didn’t “share or show any of the video footage she found” because Sandoval deleted it off her phone during their subsequent argument.
“I did not send the videos to anyone else … I only saw the video of [Leviss] masturbating in places secluded from others — alone in the bathroom stall and in the alley with Mr. Sandoval,” Leviss writes.
“A heated argument ensued between me and Mr. Sandoval, and Mr. Sandoval forcibly grabbed my phone from my hands, causing my credit cards and driver’s license to fall to the pavement,” she continues.
“I quickly grabbed my cards off the pavement and chased after Mr. Sandoval, who had further distanced himself from the club.
“By the time I caught up to him, Mr. Sandoval had deleted from my phone the videos I had recorded of the Facetime video.”
Leviss claims that Sandoval recorded her without her knowledge, but Tom’s lawyers insist that she created the footage in question and sent it to his phone.
“Based on Leviss’ own allegations, Sandoval merely saved private copies of the videos that Leviss had filmed and shared with him,” the filing reads.
“Sandoval’s response in the face of irrefutable evidence that will be presented in court is disturbing,” Raquel’s lawyers responded.
“Leveraging such claims for media attention and perpetuating victim-blaming is not just deplorable but actionable.”
It’s still unclear if this case will go to court, but it seems obvious that the Scandoval is far from over!