Ariana Madix Joins Dancing With the Stars, Launches Acting Career In Wake of Scandoval

After a seriously rocky month, Ariana Madix is currently living her best life.

By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had an affair behind Ariana’s back.

Obviously, that revelation came as quite a blow for Ariana, and we’re sure the dissolution of her nine-year relationship with Tom has brought quite a few new complications to her life.

But as the dust begins to settle following the scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules, Ariana is emerging as the clear winner of this very messy breakup.

Ariana Madix is living her best life these days. (Photo via Instagram)

According to a new report from TMZ, Ariana will compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

“ABC is in late stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join ‘DWTS’ this fall,” says a production insider.

The season will begin filming in September, which is perfect timing.

Ariana’s “revenge dress” at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. (Photo via Instagram)

Vanderpump usually shoots during the summer, and the show’s eleventh season is certain to be very Ariana-centric.

Plus she’ll get to enjoy her first single summer in nearly a decade before dedicating herself to the hard of competing on DWTS.

Of course, Ariana’s summer might not be such a chill time, as the Florida native has a lot on her plate these days.

Ariana finally confronts Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

In addition to being the most popular Vanderpump cast member, the proprietor of an LA sandwich shop, and a competitive dancer, Madix is now a working actress.

Ariana recently wrapped filming on a Lifetime movie titled Buying Back My Daughter.

According to insiders, Madix will play a police officer named Karen and star alongside actress Meagan Good.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Like most of the Vanderpump cast, Ariana moved to LA with the intention of becoming an actress, but got sidetracked by reality TV stardom.

Now that the Scandoval has catapulted her to a new level of fame, it seems that Madix has once again been bitten the acting bug.

There’s no word yet on when Madix’s latest film (she previously appeared in a 2019 crime drama starring Vivica A. Fox) is set to premiere.

Ariana speaks her mind on Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

But don’t worry, there will be plenty of ways to get your Ariana fix in the meantime.

It’s hard to believe, given all the drama that’s taken place already, but we’re only about halfway through the tenth season of Vanderpump.

That’ll be followed, of course, by the long awaited season ten reunion episodes.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Usually, reality TV reunions are sort of an afterthought — cheap, easy-to-produce content for diehard fans.

But this year’s Vanderpump reunion is more of a main event.

Insiders say host Andy Cohen had to break up a fight during filming, and it was apparently quite an emotional day for all involved.

And of course, there’s Ariana’s “revenge dress,” which should be worth the price of admission on its own.