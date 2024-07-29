Tom Cruise: I Need to Knock Up a British Woman!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to a stunning new report, Tom Cruise is on a mission.

And he really hopes it isn’t impossible.

The 62-year old actor — who is, of course, a huge name in the United States of America — spends most of his time abroad, splitting residential time between the rural south of England and the bustling city of London.

This is so Cruise can spend a lot of time with the children he adopted alongside Nicole Kidman; Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29.

Tom Cruise is seen in attendance on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Cruise, infamously, has no contact at all with Suri, the daughter he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.)

However, an insider supposedly tells in Touch Weekly that Cruise isn’t satisfied as a father of three.

Nor is he apparently satisfied with the ties he has in Great Britain. He reportedly wants to become as much of a citizen as one can.

“Having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there,” In Touch now writes, expounding as follows:

“That’s one of the reasons he was rushing ahead so full force with Elsina [Khayrova], he wanted to marry her and get straight to baby making.”

Tom Cruise greets fans during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Cruise split from Khayrova in March and has remained single ever since.

“There’s no bad blood between them,” a source told In Touch of Cruise and this Russian socilate.

“They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.

“It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out with her, but that’s very much still a part of his plan, he wants another child, he has his heart set on it.”

Tom Cruise arrives in the Royal Box to watch Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz play against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

This same insider says Cruise’s two older kids have no relationship of any kind with his youngest.

“How could there be, given the current situation with Tom and Katie?” asks the tabloid.

“Tom’s just grateful he’s living near to Bella and gets regular face time with Connor, he adores them and says they mean just as much to him as any flesh and blood.”

Various reports have said that Cruise hasn’t seen Suri in over a decade.

Tom Cruise attends the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

As for the actor’s future?

Which may include a new younger woman of child-bearing age?

It sounds very strange for a 62-year old man to angle for another kid just so he can have closer ties to a country that is not his native country.

But, hey. Tom Cruise is a very strange individual.