Selena Gomez on Plastic Surgery Rumors: I Hate This Topic, But Here’s What …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez has heard the plastic surgery rumors and now she’s ready to confess.

Most of us know Selena Gomez for her tremendous talent as both a phenomenal singer and an Emmy-nominated actor.

But for others, wild speculation about Selena is a hobby. This ranges from her love life to rumors of cosmetic procedures.

Selena is tired of it. And, in an effort to shut down rumors, she’s even opening up about what she has undergone.

Selena Gomez attends the “Emilia Perez” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

People can’t seem to stop discussing Selena Gomez’s appearance

Over the final weekend of July, a TikTok denizen named Marissa Barrionuevo discussed Selena Gomez.

Barrionuevo is a physician assistant at a plastic surgery office. There is a “cottage industry” on social media of experts dissecting (metaphorically) famous faces and speculating on what work people have had done.

However, she tastefully declined to put Selena Gomez’s gorgeous features under a microscope. And she explained exactly why.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Barrionuevo reminded fans and followers that Selena Gomez has lupus. She noted that battling lupus for a full decade — as Selena has — can alter someone’s appearance. So someone’s face or body shape may change without cosmetic work being the culprit.

Selena Gomez herself took to the comments under that TikTok video, which Barrionuevo has since deleted, to share her feelings on the topic.

“Honestly I hate this,” Selena expressed. “I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

In a TikTok comment, Selena Gomez opened up about her cosmetic history. She also expressed her frustration with speculation about alleged surgeries. (Image Credit: TIKTok)

Has Selena Gomez had plastic surgery?

No. As Selena’s own caption makes clear, she has had simple Botox injections. That has been the extent of her cosmetic work.

Barrionuevo shared Selena’s comment in a video, offering a public apology for touching upon the subject.

“I adore you,” she affirmed. “I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever.”

Barrionuevo’s caption reads: “Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did).”

She added: “I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention.”

Selena Gomez responded with a very encouraging TikTok comment of her own, writing: “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

Responding to a TikTok about her, Selena Gomez affirmed her love for supportive fans. (Image Credit: TIKTok)

‘I just get sad sometimes’

Unfortunately, people being very weird about Selena Gomez’s changing body is nothing new.

People are weird about celebrities. People are weird about women. Obviously, when someone is both, society can be downright vicious.

We’re sorry that Selena felt that she had to disclose anything to kill the plastic surgery rumors. We hope that it works, at least.