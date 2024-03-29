Tom Cruise Dumped Elsina Khayrova Due to Her Semi-Crazy Ex-Husband: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you may have previously heard, Tom Cruise is no longer dating the latest woman Scientology screened and scanned and recommended for him.

The actor reportedly split from Elsina Khayrova about six weeks ago.

We’ve subsequently heard that Cruise may have moved on with Top Gun co-star Monica Barbaro, but we’ve heard very little about what transpired between the weird A-lister and his Russian ex.

Until now.

Tom Cruise poses with fans during the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

According to The New York Post, Cruise actually ended things with Khayrova due to her former husband… and his wide open mouth.

An international diamond trader, Dmitry Tsvetkov gave a lengthy interview to the Daily Mail a short time ago during which he detailed his marriage to Khayrova and warned Cruise to “keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

He indirectly told Cruise that Khayrova spends money like it’s going out of style and also “has expensive and luxurious taste.”

Tsvetkov added that he was happy for his ex and absolutely GUSHED over Cruise in this interview, stating that he’s seen the film Eyes Wide Shut over 30 times.

Tom Cruise attends the Korea Red Carpet for “Top Gun: Maverick” at Lotte World on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

It was all a bit much for Cruise, an insider tells Page Six.

“He’s filming and can’t be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press,” a source explained to this outlet.

“They just didn’t want to deal with the ex husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks.”

Heck, Tsetkov even told The Daily Mail that he would love Cruise to portray him in a biopic someday.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise make a surprise theater appearance to celebrate “Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Regal Atlantic Station on July 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Sun broke the news in February that Cruise and Khayrova had split, with a source telling the newspaper:

“There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course.”

Sadly, as we also noted in a recent post, Cruise seems to think his relationship with his own daughter has also run its course.

From what we can gather, he wants nothing at all to do with Suri. It’s all extremely sad and unfortunate.