King Charles Making a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo? Hugh Jackman Confirms …

Is King Charles making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Casting rumors about the third Deadpool film have circulated for months. It is, arguably, part of the film’s marketing strategy.

Some rumors are so wild that they either can’t be true — or are true, and leaked.

Deadpool is a character known for antihero violence shenanigans, breaking the fourth wall, and Bugs Bunny antics. Will he share a screen with King Charles? What other big cameos are happening?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ features plenty of familiar faces

Obviously, the third Deadpool film features a slew of returning cast members from the previous films. For Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s titular characters, this is their entry into the MCU — and they’re not alone.

On Tuesday, July 23, Hugh Jackman appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. There, he delved into the surprises in the cast.

While Lady Deadpool casting and more are still hot topics of speculation, he can rule out a few rumors, at least.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney)

“A lot of people here not in it,” Hugh Jackman acknowledged to the talk show host and the audience, turning deductive reasoning into a joke.

“Jimmy, you’re not in the movie,” Jackman added.

“I know you’re shocked, but you got cut,” the actor then joked. “I’m sorry.”

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ feature King Charles?

“There was a genuine rumor going around for a long time,” Hugh Jackman acknowledged.

“And I can guarantee he is not in the movie,” he confirmed. “And that is King Charles.”

We have all heard so many rumors about supposed cameos. Some, like Sir Patrick Stewart and Jennifer Garner, seem much more likely. It would have been wild if King Charles had made an appearance.

Oddly enough, there is a connection between the royal family and this installment of the Deadpool film series. Admittedly, it’s a tenuous one.

Emma Corrin appears as Cassandra Nova, an infamous comics character who is — to make a very long, convoluted story short — Professor Charles Xavier’s evil (fraternal) twin.

We’re sure that they’ll do an amazing job in the role. But they also portrayed the late Princess Diana on The Crown. As we said, it is a tenuous connection, but it’s there.

Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Ryan Reynolds attend the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Should we take Hugh Jackman at his word?

The Wolverine actor was then quick to note that he’s not exactly a trustworthy source. At least, not given his track record.

“I said I wasn’t doing Wolverine again,” Jackman joked. “You can’t believe a word I say.”

This could be his final appearance in the role. He’s played it for 24 years. That’s a long time to portray a character who tends to age slowly if at all. (Most versions of Wolverine are World War II veterans … and were already much older than they looked at that time)

Speculation about cameos — from real-world friends and family of the stars to established characters like Professor X — is just one source of interest for Deadpool & Wolverine.

What people really care about is the story — or, more accurately, whether they enjoy themselves at the theater.

Truth be told, King Charles is a divisive figure. His cameo could be a sour note for some moviegoers. So Jackman has shared good news … if he’s telling the truth.