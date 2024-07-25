Prince Harry Reveals Main Reason He Doesn’t Talk to Royal Family

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard at some point over the last few years, Prince Harry is not exactly on speaking terms with members of his famous and mostly racist family.

There’s not just a rift between him and his alleged loved ones.

There’s been so much damage done with brother William recently kind of said that Harry was flat-out dead to him.

Prince Harry looks very serious here in Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

We all know, of course, that Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved to California in the spring of 2020 and announced back then that they were giving up their Royal Duties.

In a subsequent memoir, Harry blasted the Royal Family itself, citing one example of their awfulness as the time an unnamed individual wondered just how dark the skin on Harry and Markle’s son would be.

Seriously, folks.

Things have been ugly for awhile between Harry and anyone who steps foot inside of Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled “Realising a Global Community” at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 7, 2024 in London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)

Speaking to Rebecca Barry as part of ITV’s new documentary “Tabloids on Trial,” meanwhile, Harry shed a little more light on just why he broke free from the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex said during his appearance on this program that his family’s unwillingness to fight against scathing tabloid reports about him and/or his spouse have contributed mightily to his ongoing beef.

“I think that’s certainly a central piece to it,” Harry told Barry in regard to this topic.

“But that’s a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, departs The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation)

On Dec. 15, Prince Harry was awarded $178,255 by a British high court, which said there was “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers from 2006 to 2011.

The judge overseeing the case declared that there was clear evidence that private investigators had been “integral” at the red top tabloids in terms of delving into Harry and Meghan’s personal lives.

“I think everything that’s played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is,” Harry said in this new interview.

“For me, the mission continues, but yes, it’s caused part of a rift.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Harry has been outspoken for a very long time on this subject.

His mother, of course, was killed in 1997 via a high speed car chase when the vehicle she was in was trying to escape from the prying eye of the paparazzi.

Harry has made it clear that he fears the same fate may befall him, his wife or their two kids.

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done, it would be nice if we did it as a family,” Harry told ITV. “I believe that from a service standpoint and when you’re in a public role, these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. I’m doing this for my reasons.”

Does William agree?

Maybe. Maybe not. But he doesn’t seem close to forgiving his sibling any time soon for all Harry has said and done.