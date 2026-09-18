Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby #2: ‘Hi Little Guy!’

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Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are now parents of two!

Just a little over one year after announcing their first child, she is now a big sister.

Earlier this month, Millie and Jake soft launched Baby #2 while out and about.

And after the news broke, they opted to share a very precious photo.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the world premiere of “Enola Holmes 3” on June 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a second child

People reports that Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child.

According to the report, they welcomed this baby through adoption.

MBB and her husband did not initially confirm the news with such specificity.

But there was a major hint from her earlier this month.

Check out her September 7 Instagram post and how clear it is that her family had grown.

In the September 7 video, we see a shot of MBB and Jake Bongiovi taking a peaceful outdoor walk.

They are in the Dolomites (that might sound like a 1980s horror monster, but it’s a stunning mountain range in Italy).

Brown is clearly holding the couple’s daughter. A pair of alpacas are trailing behind them.

But, as many fans noticed, Bongiovi is wearing a baby carrier, which is strapped to his torso.

Sometimes, parents will trade off on carrying kids. But, in this case, it’s now widely believed that Bongiovi was carrying their newborn.

‘Hi little guy’

Late on Thursday, September 17, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared this Instagram photo.

We see both of their adult hands, the hands of their first daughter — who is a toddler, at this point — and the tiny hand of Baby #2.

“Hi little guy,” the proud parents penned in the sweet caption.

It is possible that “little guy” is intended as a gender reveal.

However, both parents take the privacy of their kids very seriously. That is a good thing — even if it means leaving us all with questions.

In August 2025, MBB, who is now 22, and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who is now 24, announced that they had adopted their first daughter.

Some have questioned the wisdom of becoming parents at such an early age.

(To be honest, many have questioned the wisdom of anyone becoming married at such an early age.)

However, we’d point out that their babies would be growing up regardless. If MBB and Bongiovi can give their kids a good childhood and a good life, that’s wonderful.

It is encouraging to see how well they are looking after their children’s privacy rather than farming them for “content.”