Mason Hull: Looksmaxxing Influencer Arrested For Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Reading Time: 2 minutes

TikTok creator Mason Hull is fighting back against a series of serious criminal charges — and his career as an online influencer is now caught up in the legal battle.

The 18-year-old — known online as “Hullo” — has built a following through so-called “looksmaxxing” content.

According to a new report from TMZ, pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse after being arrested in Sarasota.

A mug shot of influencer Mason Hull. Hull has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material. (Sarasota Police Department)

Hull was arrested in May after investigators allegedly discovered illegal material on his cellphone. According to an arrest warrant cited, Hull’s then-girlfriend contacted authorities after allegedly finding suspicious messages on his Telegram account while looking through his phone.

Investigators subsequently questioned Hull about the alleged activity.

According to the warrant, Hull told detectives that he had recently wanted to “try something new” and had sought out taboo pornography. Authorities allege that he admitted to purchasing illegal videos involving children.

Hull’s legal troubles have also created complications for his career as an influencer.

As a condition of his release, he was ordered not to use the internet. Prosecutors later alleged that he violated the terms of his release.

Hull’s attorneys, however, have argued that the restriction presents a major problem because their client makes his living as an online influencer.

According to previous reports, Hull had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok before his arrest, where he posted videos centered on “looksmaxxing,” an online trend involving extreme efforts to alter or improve one’s physical appearance.

A judge subsequently revoked Hull’s bond after authorities alleged that he violated the conditions of his release. He now faces the 15 criminal counts as his case moves forward.

A jury trial is currently scheduled for November 9, according to court records cited by WWSB.

For now, Hull remains accused — not convicted — of the charges against him.

His not-guilty plea means the prosecution will have to prove its case in court, while Hull and his attorneys will have the opportunity to challenge the allegations and evidence presented against him.