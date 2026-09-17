Taylor Frankie Paul Failed Multiple Drug Tests, Will Lose Parenting Time With Kids: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Taylor Frankie Paul is at the center of yet another legal controversy.

According to a new report from TMZ, Taylor has failed multiple court-ordered drug tests in recent months.

The nature of the drugs remains unclear, but the outlet reports that “at least one of them is not commonly available as a prescription med.”

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

As a result of her failed tests, Taylor will have her parenting time with her children reduced.

Taylor is currently involved in custody disputes with ex-husband Tate Paul and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

And the fact that she failed multiple tests in the past 60 days probably won’t help her secure the outcome she wants.

The news comes on the heels of news that Mikayla Matthews has decided to exit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Matthews announced her decision in a lengthy Instagram post in which she referenced “problematic” behavior on set:

“I made my decision over a week ago, after hearing some news, that I will not be continuing the show at this moment,” Matthews wrote.

“I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree with, especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse,” she continued, adding:

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly.

(Instagram)

“And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical. It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

It’s unclear if Matthews’ decision had anything to do with recent allegations against Paul.

But the decision to allow Taylor to rejoin the cast of Mormon Wives has resulted in significant controversy.

As you’ll probably recall, Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette was shelved earlier this year after footage of her hurling chairs at Mortensen became public.

According to police reports, one of the chairs struck Paul’s daughter, who was on hand for the incident.

For obvious reasons, Taylor’s parenting has come under heavy scrutiny in the months since.

And news that she’s failed multiple drug tests probably won’t do any wonders for her reputation.