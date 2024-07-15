Shannen Doherty’s Last Interview Resurfaces Following Her Death: ‘It’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shannen Doherty’s last interview reveals a woman who desperately wanted to live but was sadly aware that she might not be long for this world.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Shannen passed away on Saturday following a courageous battle with cancer.

Across the social media landscape, friends, fans, and costars have been paying tribute to Shannen and mourning a life cut tragically short.

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Many have noted that Shannen remained hopeful until the very end.

That hope is evident throughout her recent appearance on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

Shannen Doherty’s Final Interview Saw Her Focused on the Future

Far from dwelling on her illness and her chances for survival, Shannen was focused on her future when she spoke with Ripa.

Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel )

In fact, she spoke of her desire to find love again following her messy divorce from Kurt Iswarienko.

“I think it’s hard for somebody like me,” Doherty told Kelly, according to Parade.

“Because it’s hard to go into dating someone when you know they might have an expiration date,” she added.

“I don’t think men handle death and illness… as well as women do. So I think I’m a very hard sell.”

Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Kelly disagreed with Shannen’s assessment of her situation and offered to serve as her matchmaker.

Shannen hesitantly accepted the offer, stating that she wouldn’t trust the job to anyone else.

Shannen Remained Hopeful to the Very End

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Doherty remained optimistic about the possibility of finding love again throughout her final months.

Prior to her interview with Kelly, she spoke with People about her hopes for the future.

“I was not ready at all before three weeks ago,” she said at the time.

Shannen Doherty attends the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

“And something happens. There’s always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you’re like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’m good. I’m good.’ I have closure, and I can move on in a really healthy way,” she added.

While she never married again following her split from Iswarienko, Shannen was not without companionship in her final days.

“I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we’re married,” she told People.

Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

“I don’t know if it’s that or if it’s stumbling upon somebody and just feeling an instant connection. I’m open, and I wasn’t [before],” she continued.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon.”

Our thoughts go out to Shannen’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.