Naomi Pomeroy, Top Chef Alum, Killed in Horrible Inner Tube Accident

Naomi Pomeroy, one of the most respected chefs in the country and a veteran of the reality television universe, died over the weekend following an inner tube accident in the Willamette River in Oregon.

She was 49 years old.

Naomi Pomeroy is pictured here during an appearance on Top Chef Masters. (Bravo)

According to a press release issue by Benton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are still searching for Pomeroy’s body.

The fatal incident took place around 8:25 p.m. on July 13 … as Pomeroy was attached to a paddleboard while her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and a third individual were on tubes that were secured together.

When the group hit challenging currents near river mile 132 in Corvallis, Oregon, Pomeroy was “pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash,” reads this official document.

The Corvallis Fire Department located Webster and the third person, who were safely on the shore, when they arrived on the scene. But the same could not be said for Pomeroy.

Naomi Pomeroy was a regular in the Top Chef franchise. May she rest in peace. (Bravo)

Pomeroy appeared on Iron Chef and season 3 of Top Chef Masters, where she finished in fourth place. She later served as a guest judge for seasons 10, 15 and 18 of Top Chef.

“The Bravo and Top Chef family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy,” the network announced in a message shared via Twitter.

“Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry.”

Said Sheriff Van Arsdall late on Tuesday: “I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones.”

Rescue personnel have thus far combed parts of the 187-mile river using sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but heavy debris has made the search a struggle, officials confirmed this week.

Ahead of her tragic passing, Pomeroy was a major name in the Oregon culinary scene after opening her first restaurant, Beast, in Portland in 2007.

Two years later, she was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs.

The Bravo alum opened a Portland cocktail bar called Expatriate with her husband in 2013 — and then the following year, she earned a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Naomi Pomeroy. (Bravo)

While Beast closed in 2020, Pomeroy turned the space into a market and bistro called Ripe Cooperative, which closed in 2022.

She opened Cornet Custard, an ice cream shop, in May and planned to open a French restaurant next door.

Fellow Top Chef Masters contestant and author Mary Sue Milliken shared an emotional social post after learning of Pomeroy’s sudden death, writing online:

“Devastated to hear we tragically lost the super talented chef Naomi Pomeroy. She and I bonded over stressful cooking challenges on Top Chef Masters season 3……

“My heart goes out to Kyle, August and all her dear friends.”