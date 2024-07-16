Jenelle Evans Reveals Plans to Get Remarried & Have MORE Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Jenelle Evans ever get married again? Is she planning to have more kids?

These are the questions posed by curious fans during the MTV star’s latest Instagram Q&A.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jenelle has finally separated from David Eason following years of abuse and scandal.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

These days, Jenelle appears to be living her best life.

Jenelle has been granted a restraining order against her monstrous ex, so hopefully, his presence has been completely removed from her life.

And in a truly unexpected move, Jenelle has returned to the Teen Mom franchise after being fired way back in 2019.

Jenelle Evans attends OK! Magazine’s So Sexy NYC Event at HAUS Nightclub on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Will Jenelle Evans Ever Get Remarried? Does She Want More Kids?

Naturally, the topic of Jenelle’s recent separation was on the minds of many fans during her recent Q&A.

“Don’t think so,” Jenelle replied in response to questions about whether or not she planned to get hitched again.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Jenelle is currently dating her new manager, August Keen.

But it sounds like the two of them have no immediate plans to walk down the aisle.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Jenelle also addressed the topic of whether she intends to welcome more children.

“Do you want more kids if your future partner wants one?” one of her followers asked her.

“I would be open to it with the right person, but my tubes are tied, so that would be a lot of money for IVF,” Jenelle replied.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

So it sounds like Jenelle is rather optimistic about her future. She’s even revealed plans to launch her own cannabis company!

But that doesn’t mean that she’s totally recovered from her messy split from David.

Jenelle Admits She’s Still Struggling

When asked how she’s holding up in the wake of her separation, Jenelle confessed that it hasn’t always been easy.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“Mentally felling [sic] iffy lately,” Jenelle replied when asked how she’s been feeling.

“IDK I’m sure it’s just another wave of emotions while trying to heal from my separation.”

Jenelle is likely to experience many ups and downs in the months to come.

But after years of chaos and instability, it sounds like she’s finally focusing on her mental health and her kids’ happiness.

And that’s the ultimate glow-up.