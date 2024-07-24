Tori and Zach Roloff Mourn Miscarriage, Shock Fans with Views on Abortion

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tori and Zach Roloff spent the duration of their time on Little People, Big World stirring up a scant amount of controversy.

Now that the spouses have left this TLC reality show, however?

It hasn’t taken them long to garner a great deal of backlash.

On the latest episode of the couple’s podcast, Raising Heights, Tori and Zach reflect on the former’s miscarriage… a devastating development that took place in early 2021.

“To me, when you get pregnant, that’s a baby, you know, and so when we lost that baby, it was like, we just lost a part of our family,” Tori said on the installment.

She and her husband never use the word abortion in this discussion, but Tori says she was rather “apolitical” until suffering this tragedy.

“Being as traumatized as I was, it became black and white for me in that room,” she continues, however, adding on the podcast:

“I’m not okay with this. Like, I would never choose to be this room and I don’t understand how someone could choose to be in that room.”

Tori very much appears to be saying how she doesn’t comprehend how anyone could choose to end her pregnancy.

Which is totally fine on its own, of course.

One is perfectly allowed to disagree with someone else’s decision-making process.

The key, many would argue, is that we all respect and understand that each individual should have the right to arrive at her own decision.

Zach doesn’t seem to share this sentiment, though.

“If I go out and have beers at the bar and drink and drive, get in an accident, I’m going to jail, you know it’s a consequence I chose,” he said on air.

“We don’t think about this, that the choice to have sex, that was the choice. We want to choose the consequence, the outcome.”

Roloff is definitely saying here that women must accept that the consequence of having sex may be pregnancy — and, therefore, they must carry their baby to term.

And if their health is in danger as a result of this pregnancy?

Tori perhaps got herself in the most trouble when she said it is “hard” for her “to get on board” with the idea that abortion is healthcare, stating over and over:

“It’s like no, no, no, no.”

While many social media users were sympathetic with the couple having been through a miscarriage, a large number slammed the pair for what they see as a naive and privileged view on this sensitive and personal topic.

“Yeah done. Y’all start inserting your beliefs on others, I’m done with you. Bye,” one user wrote, while another chimed in as follows:

“You literally receive healthcare by getting a D&C when you lose a baby. That’s on the table to be taken away when there’s an abortion ban. The hypocrisy is unsettling here.”

Tori actually replied to this comment on Instagram, writing in response to the idea that she was forced to terminate her own pregnancy for health reasons that, if certain legislation is passed, this may not be possible in the future.

“I 1000% see this point and in that aspect, I see where it is necessary,” she wrote.

“If you listen to the whole episode, you’ll realize that was not what I was talking about. I was talking about the women who choose to be in that room.”

In another response, she added, “I mean it is our podcast based solely on speaking what we are passionate about.”

The Roloffs got married in 2015 have three kids: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

Tori has been open about the pregnancy loss she experienced before welcoming Josiah in April 2022.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment,” she told Instagram followers in March 2021.

“I had no symptoms of losing our sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”