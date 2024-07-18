Bob Newhart’s Cause Of Death: TV Icon Passes Away At 94

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bob Newhart, legend of the screen and comedy, has passed away and his cause of death has been shared by his publicist.

Bob rose to fame for his unparalleled sense of wit and humor, as well as for his two hit TV shows from the 1970s and ’80s.

Younger audiences will recognize him for stints on The Big Bang Theory and as Papa Elf in the Christmas classic, Elf.

Let’s remember the life of a true legend.

Actor Bob Newhart accepts the “Career Achievement Award” at the 21st Annual Television Critics Association Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 23, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

Bob Newhart’s Cause of Death: Illness Took The Icon

Bob Newhart’s publicist Jerry Digney revealed his client and friend died after a series of short illnesses at his home in Los Angeles.

Jerry did not elaborate further, nor have there been any recent reports suggesting that Bob was dealing with any health related issues.

He famously, in the 1980’s, quit smoking after he was hospitalized for secondary polycythemia, a condition attributed to his years of heavy smoking.

Thankfully, he recovered and had been working steadily up until the pandemic.

His wife Ginny died last year. He is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer, and 10 grandchildren.

Bob Newhart, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik appear on the set of “The Big Bang Theory” for a dialogue with members of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Warner Bros. Studios on August 15, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bob’s Legacy & His Historic Emmy Win

Generations of fans have loved Bob for his continued work in television.

He helmed two hit TV series – The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart – that dominated the block in the 1970s and ’80s.

Known for his deadpan delivery and dry humor, Bob started out life as an accountant, but caught the comedy bug in the 1960’s. He launched his career with the 1960 breakthrough record, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, that went on to win him two Grammys – Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

After a short lived, top-billed series in the 90’s called Bob, Newhart started making guest appearances in every show that would have him.

We kid, of course – he was in HIGH demand! He guest-starred on everything from Murphy Brown and ER, to Desperate Housewives and Hot In Cleveland.

He’s perhaps best known for guest-starring as Arthur Jeffries (aka Professor Proton) on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. It’s the role that finally won him an Emmy award for acting after 5 decades in TV.

Actor Bob Newhart poses with the award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for “The Big Bang Theory” during the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

At The Movies With Bob

While known primarily for his TV work, Bob had some roles on the big screen too.

Newhart’s early movies include On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Catch-22.

However, millennial audiences and perhaps generations to come will know him best as Papa Elf in the Christmas classic, Elf.

Playing alongside Will Ferrell, Bob played a lovable surrogate father to a forgotten child left at the North Pole and raised by Santa’s elves.

He also had starring roles in In & Out and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.