Sad and shocking news this week out of the reality television universe:

KeKe Jabbar, an integral cast member on the OWN series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has reportedly passed away.

She was 42 years old.

KeKe Jabbar addresses the camera here on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. (OWN)

Marcella Speaks — with whom Jabbar feuded on the latest season of this popular program — confirmed Jabbar’s death on Tuesday, July 2, after she was given a statement from Jabbar’s family.

She read this message during a YouTube live stream, stating in the footage that Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.”

The cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love,” read the statement in question.

“She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss.”

Keke Jabbar was a key figure on the reality show Love & Marriage: Huntsville. (OWN)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows three high-powered African-American couples who are longtime friends and who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.

Earlier this year, Jabbar faced allegations of using hard drugs and even using someone else’s urine to pass a drug test.

“I’ve never taken any kind of hard drug,” Jabbar said on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion after being confronted by the show’s producer Carlos King, stating she was sober and adding on air:

“I’ve never taken anything, heroin, cocaine, crack… I’ve never taken anything like that.”

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Keke Jabbar. (OWN)

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Jabbar’s cousin and reality TV costar, LaTisha Scott, shared an Instagram post on requesting privacy amid the terrible news.

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!” she wrote.

Following the news of Jabbar’s death spreading around the Internet, fans posted their condolences in the Comment section of her last Instagram post… which was a video from May 26.

The clip featured Jabbar announcing her swim wig line while celebrating Memorial Day weekend with her loved ones at the pool.

Jabbar is survived by her three kids, her husband, her parents and cousins.

In late May, Jabbar shared numerous photos celebrating her oldest son Amaree’s high school graduation; she did not post anything to social media in June.

We send our condolences to the friends and family members of KeKe Jabbar. May she rest in peace.