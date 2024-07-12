William Hurt’s Cause Of Death: Marvel Actor Remembered After Thaddeus Ross Role …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor who portrayed General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The acclaimed, Oscar-winning actor is still being honored years late, as evident by the fan tributes to the late actor after the debut of the first trailer for the next Marvel film, Captain America: Brave New World.

The trailer confirmed not only that the role had been recast, but that William had missed out on playing a pivotal character due to his passing.

Marvel star William Hurt poses during the photocall of the movie “The yellow handkerchief” on September 11, 2008 during the 34th US Film Festival in Deauville, on the French northwestern coast. (FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

William Hurt’s Cause of Death

Back in March 2022, William’s family confirmed that he died of natural causes, as well as complications of prostate cancer. He was 71 years old.

The sad and unexpected news was confirmed by the star’s son, Will Hurt.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” said Will Hurt in a statement.

“He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.”

Hurt had previously been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that spread to his bones.

Hurt shared son Will as well as son Samuel, 32, with Heidi Henderson.

He is also survived by son Alexander, 39, who the Washington, D.C. native shared with Sandra Jennings as well as daughter Jeanne, 28, whose mother is Sandrine Bonnaire.

General Thaddeus â€œThunderboltâ€ Ross himself, William Hurt. attends The World Premiere of Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” on April 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

William’s Career Outside of Marvel

The actor first struck it big was in Ken Russell’s 1980 sci-fi Altered States… before he went on to success on the big screen through the 1980s with roles in such movies as Body Heat, The Big Chill, Broadcast News and The Accidental Tourist.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 1985’s Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Hurt also earned Oscar nominations for his roles in Children of a Lesser God, Broadcast News, and A History of Violence.

Thaddeus Ross & Who Replaced William in the Role

As General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Hurt was a key player in the MCU very early on.

The character returned several times as the Secretary of State in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and the grand finale, in with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

His final appearance was in Scarlett Johannson’s breakout movie, Black Widow.

But clearly, Marvel had big plans for the role of General Thaddeus Ross, and could not afford not to continue with the character after Hurt’s death.

On July 12, 2024, the first trailer for Captain American: Brave New World debuted, and fans got their first look at the future of Ross. The role will now be played by Harrison Ford, who has been elected President of the U.S.A in the timeline.

The trailer opens with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) commeting right away on Ross’ new portrayer and look.

“I have to admit, I’m still not used to the new look,” he says, prompting Ford’s Ross to respond, “Me either. They said [lose] the mustache or lose the election.”

As the trailer progresses, it’s confirmed that fans will finally get to see the long await transformation of Thaddeus Ross into the Red Hulk.

Now, to be fair, it hasn’t been confirmed that the movie will stay true to the comics. It’s possible someone else might turn red instead of Ross… but we doubt it.

In any case, here’s hoping fans love Harrison Ford in the role as much as they loved William Hurt.