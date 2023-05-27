Kim Zolciak Shares Message About "Manipulation" Amid VERY Messy Divorce Process

Things continue to get ugly between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum surprised most observers by filing for divorce from her husband of over a decade.

In the ensuing weeks, meanwhile, both Zolciak and Biermann have surprised these same observers even more with the levels they’ve stooped to amid this ongoing process.

For example?

Kim has demanded that Kroy get drug tested because she says he smokes too much pot and therefore cannot be trusted around the former couple’s four kids.

Biermann, for his part, has said that Zolciak has a severe gambling problem.

In court documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets, the former NFL player has requested that the Bravo personality be psychologically tested in the middle of their legal battle.

Biermann claims that Zolciak has “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce” and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

Specifically, Zolciak has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” Biermann wrote in the filing.

Biermann further alleges that “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” that she cannot properly take care of the aforementioned kids.

Both sides are fighting for custody of 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, along with sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

It’s all very sad.

And clearly quite messy.

On May 25, obviously making a reference to this split, Zolciak wrote the following on her Instagram Story:

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you.”

In a caption, the 45-year-old added:

“READ THAT AGAIN.”

Zolciak later uploaded a video of herself singing while driving with her children on Thursday, and her choice of song — Luke Combs‘ “Love You Anyway” — seemingly shed light on her post-split state of mind.

Consider these lyrics:

If your kiss, turned me to stone/I’d be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome.

And if your touch, shattered me like glass / I’d be in pieces tryin’ to make the breakin’ last.

If It took one look to turn my days to night/At least I’d have the stars, the sparkle in your eyes. There’s just some things that leave a man no choice/Like a compass needle needin’ its true north.

According to TMZ, Kim and Kroy owe $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties for the calendar years 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe $15,000 to Georgia for 2018’s taxes.

The divorce filing comes after their country club mansion in the state was foreclosed on in February.

At the very least, from what we’ve read, neither side cheated in this relationship.