‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ Season 6 Confirmed Amid Surprise Divorce

Doubling Down with the Derricos will be back for Season 6, according to one its stars.

Deon and Karen Derrico announced they would be divorcing early in the summer of 2024. Fans of their TLC reality show were immediately devastated, as it seem assured this meant that the show would be cancelled along with the marriage.

However, to hear Deon tell it, the show is far from over – and he has the receipts to prove it.

‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ Season 6 Is Happening

In June 2024, Deon and Karen Derrico shocked the reality tv loving world by announcing their divorce. Two days after they dropped the bombshell news, the divorce was finalized and the pair went radio silent.

No reason why, no heartfelt confession about the loss of their marriage. Instead, just a swift split and a public promise to their kids.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority,” Deon and Karen said in a statement.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

So, where does that leave their hit TLC show? Well, just before July 4th, Deon took to his Instagram to address fan concern. The good news is, not only is season 6 happening, but it’s filming right now.

“We are currently filming everything that’s been going on so you guys don’t have to keep asking,” Deon told watchers of his Instagram Live. In the video, he’s spending quality time with some of this children, playing dress up and watching TV. While there are not television cameras in the shot, Deon assured his followers that the new season was under way – and that everything they want to know will be discussed.

Deon Hints Divorce Will Take Center Stage In Season 6

During the live video, Deon addressed the elephant in the room, namely the divorce no one saw coming. He assured fans that all would be revealed in the next season.

“There’s a lot happening,” he admitted, “A lot going on, a lot of moving parts, a lot of moving legs. You guys will be able to follow and find out exactly what happened.”

As he follows his kids around the house, Deon added that right now, the family is focused on keeping things as normal as possible for the 14 mini Derricos.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that our children are happy and feeling heard and loved and all that good stuff,” he said.

When Will Season 6 of ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ Premiere?

As the show’s still filming as of July 2024, it’s unlikely that a new season will premiere any time before the start of 2025.

That’s a pretty long time to get answers on what caused Deon and Karen to split after 19 years of marriage and 14 kids.

Still, the important thing to remember is that the new season is coming. And, to hear Deon tell it, the pair won’t be pulling any punches.

“You guys will be able to follow along and find out what happened,” he promised in the Insta Live. “How dd we end up here? Where are we going from here, which we don’t even know.”

It’s a story with a to be continued, but at least it will continue.