Kate Middleton Posts Historic Photo Of Prince William & Kids on Father’s Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t share photos of their children very often.

And the couple has been even more private than usual in the months since Kate was first diagnosed with cancer.

So it came as quite a surprise when the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Father’s Day by posting a photo of their brood, along with a caption written by the kids.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Big Weekend For Kate Middleton

Despite her health issues, Kate managed to make an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The ceremony celebrating the king’s official birthday is one of the biggest events on the royal calendar.

For the past several weeks, it seemed unlikely that Kate would be able to attend, but in the end, she delighted fans by looking radiant while waving to the crowds alongside her family.

Kate Middleton and Her Children Wish William a Happy Father’s Day

Kate followed up that performance with another shocker:

She celebrated Father’s Day by posting a photo of William enjoying a beach day with the kids.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day — G, C & L,” reads the caption, which also credits Kate with snapping the photo.

“G, C & L” are, of course, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

A Subtly Historic Moment

The post might not seem like a big deal at first glance. It is, after all, a pretty standard Father’s Day message.

But as Vanity Fair points out, the caption offers “the first-ever public message from the King’s grandchildren.”

And because the royals don’t make any public statements without considering the impact, you can be certain that this was a calculated move.

With both Kate and Charles battling cancer, this has been an extremely challenging year for the royals.

The message from the younger generation seems to be a subtle way of assuring the masses that the institutions and traditions they value are in good hands.

Queen Elizabeth II was keen on reminding her supporters that the crown was bigger than her or any individual monarch.

And it seems that Will and Kate have taken that message to heart.

Insiders say the royals are optimistic about Charles’ chances of making a full recovery.

But the message from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children serves as a welcome reminder that there’s no uncertainty with regard to the future of the crown.