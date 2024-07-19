Kate Middleton’s Health Is Improving, Thanks To The Healing ‘Power of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton may have just shared an important health update on Instagram.

As you’re probably aware, Kate has been battling cancer for several months now.

And the royals have shared very few updates with regard to her treatment or progress.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales stunned fans by putting in a surprise appearance at Wimbledon.

Kate looked happy and healthy, and the appearance was taken as an indication that her treatment is going according to plan.

But royal insiders indicated that Kate would re-enter “recovery mode” after Wimbledon and that she may not make another public appearance until 2025.

The situation left fans unsure of what to think about Kate’s health.

But there’s cause for optimism today, as Kate appears to have offered an encouraging update on her Instagram page.

On Thursday, Kate shared an Instagram Story in which she celebrated the creation of a new outdoor preservation space at London’s Natural History Museum.

“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy,” Kate wrote.

The bit about nature keeping us healthy had some followers convinced that Kate is now in remission.

Obviously, that’s quite a leap, and we won’t know anything for sure until Kate makes a direct statement on the subject of her health.

But at least one insider believes that Kate will return to public life sooner than expected.

A Friend of Kate’s Says She’s on the Mend

“I’m not at all surprised,” an anonymous friend of Kate’s told The Daily Beast this week.

“She has a very old-fashioned belief in the importance of fresh air,” the source continued.

“Walking on the beach and in the countryside has always been her solace, more than ever these past few months of course.”

It might be a while before we receive another update regarding Kate Middleton’s health.

But it sounds like there’s reason to be optimistic about her chances for a full recovery.