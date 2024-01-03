Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were among the 90 Day Fiance cast members to weigh in on the brutal violence in and around Gaza late last year.

Alexei is from Israel. That is where they met.

And, on Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, the two have even discussed a move there.

Considering everything that has happened — and the horror of the ongoing atrocities — has Loren changed her mind?

Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days star Loren Brovarnik speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

These days, Loren and Alexei are living in Florida. Between escalating climate change and what we will politely refer to as “human rights horrors,” it’s not ideal — but it’s home.

They live with their three young children: Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

The Brovarnik family is a 90 Day Fiance success story. They remain together, with Alexei having gained his citizenship just a few years ago.

Sitting side-by-side, Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik speak to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Loren and Alexei are also fan-favorites to a massive degree. They are surprisingly relatable and have a very genuine love story.

They’re not universally beloved, but they’re the next best thing. These two are up there with David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

That is why both couples received their very own low-conflict spinoffs. After The 90 Days isn’t the venue for high stakes drama — it’s just for viewers to keep up with their faves.

On Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, the titular stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have had a lot of awkward conversations with family. (Image Credit: TLC)

Wanderlust

However, as viewers have seen, Loren and Alexei do still have some conflicts. Most often, these are with family.

It wasn’t that long ago that Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days fans were watching them bring up the idea of moving.

They weren’t discussing an apartment upgrade or even an interstate move. This would mean uprooting their family and moving across the ocean to Israel.

On Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren Brovarnik learns from her friends that her parents have RSVPed “no” to her baby shower. (Image Credit: TLC)

There was a lot of pushback, particularly from Loren’s parents. Their concern is primarily about their grandkids.

If you don’t see an adult relative for three years or so, that’s tough but manageable. If you don’t see a small child, you basically miss out on a huge portion of their life.

Loren and Alexei discussed the idea of a temporary move, for just a few years. So they’re not talking about Shai and Asher facing mandatory military service (or jail time) when they turn 18.

Loren Brovarnik and husband Alexei Brovarnik sit side-by-side while wearing matching black tops. (Image Credit: TLC)

Recently, one of Loren’s Instagram followers asked about these plans. After all, the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Gaza at the hands of the IDF are discouraging in different, related ways.

“Are you still planning to move to Israel at some point?” a fan asked. A lot has changed — and Loren and Alexei never sounded certain to begin with.

Loren replied with “Ya never know,” signaling that she’s potentially still open to it. This could also potentially mean that they have reached a decision — but that an NDA prevents them from spoiling it off-screen.